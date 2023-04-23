Tough, durable and game, Kitty's Light is a throwback to this 1990s hero

The new Docklands Express, that's how I see Kitty's Light. There might not be much of him but the heart and lungs hidden away inside must be highly efficient and of course he has gameness, that unmeasurable quality that makes such a difference while it lasts.

For those of you who weren't following the game in the early 90s, Docklands Express was similarly lacking in stature but was nonetheless able to mix it with the very best and showed fantastic durability. He is remembered for a particularly fruitful year in which he won the Whitbread and the Racing Post Chase and was placed in the Hennessy, King George, Gold Cup and Grand National.

I'm not wild about the idea of Kitty's Light going round Aintree, since he gets a bit low at times, but perhaps connections feel the same way because I haven't heard much chatter about the National as a target. Anyway, he's already had 22 starts over fences at the age of seven, so he's almost halfway to the final tally racked up by Docklands Express.