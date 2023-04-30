A thousand miles on the road and 32 rivals on the track still can't stop brilliant Kitty's Light

How many times have you forgiven a staying chaser one bad run because it came too soon, maybe three weeks after his previous success? Loads, would be my answer, so let's take a moment to acknowledge the toughness of Kitty's Light, winner of the Scottish Grand National and the bet365 Gold Cup on consecutive Saturdays and only the second horse to bag both trophies.

The seven-year-old beat 32 rivals in the process and ran for seven and a half miles. He must also have covered very nearly 1,000 miles in a horsebox, travelling from Christian Williams' Bridgend base up to Ayr, back again and then east to Esher, a journey that no doubt finished with an hour-long crawl through traffic.

The one horse who, as it turns out, could have foiled the famous double was Moroder, previously seen winning the Grimthorpe. Seamus Mullins' 16-1 shot travelled with real menace for much of the way on Saturday and didn't do Frodon any favours by contesting the lead from an early stage of the final circuit. Perhaps he did a bit too much, too soon.