A dual Derby winner but Auguste Rodin will still have plenty to prove when he takes on his elders

Auguste Rodin is a dual Derby winner, the first for seven years to complete the Epsom-Curragh double and the first to do so for Ballydoyle since Australia nine years ago. These are significant achievements, but the manner of Sunday's success raised plenty of doubt as to how many more achievements will follow them.

It's hard to impress if circumstances work against you and that was a factor. Auguste Rodin would have preferred a stronger or more consistent pace, although that is also true of some of his rivals. The injury to poor San Antonio hindered him to some extent, according to Ryan Moore, who also mentioned a strong headwind in the back straight.

Anyone who wants to argue Auguste Rodin is a great champion must now contend with the fact that stablemates at 33-1 and 80-1 finished within four lengths of him this time. But it can be like that in the Irish Derby, when a front-runner is given an easy time of it on a quick surface; they just keep going.