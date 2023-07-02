Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Cook Review
premium

A dual Derby winner but Auguste Rodin will still have plenty to prove when he takes on his elders

Auguste Rodin is a dual Derby winner, the first for seven years to complete the Epsom-Curragh double and the first to do so for Ballydoyle since Australia nine years ago. These are significant achievements, but the manner of Sunday's success raised plenty of doubt as to how many more achievements will follow them.

It's hard to impress if circumstances work against you and that was a factor. Auguste Rodin would have preferred a stronger or more consistent pace, although that is also true of some of his rivals. The injury to poor San Antonio hindered him to some extent, according to Ryan Moore, who also mentioned a strong headwind in the back straight.

Anyone who wants to argue Auguste Rodin is a great champion must now contend with the fact that stablemates at 33-1 and 80-1 finished within four lengths of him this time. But it can be like that in the Irish Derby, when a front-runner is given an easy time of it on a quick surface; they just keep going.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 2 July 2023Last updated 18:39, 2 July 2023
icon
more inThe Cook Review
more inThe Cook Review