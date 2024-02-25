The real message of Fairyhouse: there were no Grand National winners on show in the Bobbyjo

What do you think of Vanillier's Grand National chance after I Am Maximus made him look slow on Saturday? I'd guess most folk feel the same way as they did before the race, but those who backed him down to 15-2 in places for Aintree must surely have been hoping for something a bit more exciting.

That market move followed the publication of the National weights last Tuesday and was a bit surprising, since there's nothing obviously lenient about Vanillier's rating. Following this 14-length defeat, the market has sheepishly pushed him back out to 12-1, the same price as I Am Maximus and Corach Rambler. In other words, no one has much of a clue, which is as it should be for a handicap two months distant.

Things were looking positive for Vanillier fans for much of this Bobbyjo Chase and his jumping was a notable asset as he outgained Minella Crooner in the air. It's hardly news that he lacks the pace to go with a rival bordering on Gold Cup quality over just 3m1½f. He'll probably finish strongly again at Aintree in April.