The real message of Fairyhouse: there were no Grand National winners on show in the Bobbyjo
What do you think of Vanillier's Grand National chance after I Am Maximus made him look slow on Saturday? I'd guess most folk feel the same way as they did before the race, but those who backed him down to 15-2 in places for Aintree must surely have been hoping for something a bit more exciting.
That market move followed the publication of the National weights last Tuesday and was a bit surprising, since there's nothing obviously lenient about Vanillier's rating. Following this 14-length defeat, the market has sheepishly pushed him back out to 12-1, the same price as I Am Maximus and Corach Rambler. In other words, no one has much of a clue, which is as it should be for a handicap two months distant.
Things were looking positive for Vanillier fans for much of this Bobbyjo Chase and his jumping was a notable asset as he outgained Minella Crooner in the air. It's hardly news that he lacks the pace to go with a rival bordering on Gold Cup quality over just 3m1½f. He'll probably finish strongly again at Aintree in April.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 February 2024inThe Cook Review
Last updated 18:53, 25 February 2024
- Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
- Two rides, one Group 1 winner - Frankie Dettori's pick-and-choose policy has worked so well
- Brave Emperor can't keep the British end up on another big weekend for France
- Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham
- Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
- Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
- Two rides, one Group 1 winner - Frankie Dettori's pick-and-choose policy has worked so well
- Brave Emperor can't keep the British end up on another big weekend for France