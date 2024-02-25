Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:05 AyrHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:05 AyrHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Cook Review
premium

The real message of Fairyhouse: there were no Grand National winners on show in the Bobbyjo

What do you think of Vanillier's Grand National chance after I Am Maximus made him look slow on Saturday? I'd guess most folk feel the same way as they did before the race, but those who backed him down to 15-2 in places for Aintree must surely have been hoping for something a bit more exciting.

That market move followed the publication of the National weights last Tuesday and was a bit surprising, since there's nothing obviously lenient about Vanillier's rating. Following this 14-length defeat, the market has sheepishly pushed him back out to 12-1, the same price as I Am Maximus and Corach Rambler. In other words, no one has much of a clue, which is as it should be for a handicap two months distant.

Things were looking positive for Vanillier fans for much of this Bobbyjo Chase and his jumping was a notable asset as he outgained Minella Crooner in the air. It's hardly news that he lacks the pace to go with a rival bordering on Gold Cup quality over just 3m1½f. He'll probably finish strongly again at Aintree in April. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

Published on 25 February 2024inThe Cook Review

Last updated 18:53, 25 February 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Cook Review
more inThe Cook Review