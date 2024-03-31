Another testing day for Auguste Rodin's devoted followers but last year's star will surely rise again

Auguste Rodin backers, at what point did you know you were in trouble in the Dubai Sheema Classic on Saturday? Was it when he entered the back straight with two behind him and the commentator said: "They're not breaking any records here," in reference to the steady pace?

Did your faith survive until the end of the back straight, by which point his situation had not improved? Surely you were worried by the home turn, when he had a share of ninth place and would have needed to be fired from a trebuchet if he was to catch those who had been left alone up front?

Anyway, given what happened next, it is hard to believe that any of the preceding tactics made much difference. Asked to produce his effort, Auguste Rodin found nothing and was passed by the only two horses who had ever been behind him.