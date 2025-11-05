From the Breeders' Cup to Melbourne, vet scratchings are becoming a major issue in big international events

Let’s talk about vet scratchings.

There seem to be more and more high-profile examples these days, including Sir Delius, who won the Underwood and Turnbull Stakes and was favourite for both the Cox Plate and the Melbourne Cup before being barred by Racing Victoria vets.

A panel of vets determined his scans showed “heightened risk of injury”, so it is understandable they acted to stop him from running following a series of fatalities in the race that stops a nation.

Sir Delius: notable Melbourne Cup absentee Credit: Vince Caligiuri (Getty Images)

These protocols appear to be working, as no horse has been fatally injured in the Melbourne Cup since the Aidan O’Brien-trained Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck in 2020. But they have proved divisive too, with O'Brien’s Jan Brueghel unable to run in last year’s race for the same reasons as Sir Delius.

Aidan O’Brien labelled the decision as “ridiculous”, said his vets had passed the horse as sound to race and explained how most horses are likely to have shadows and fissures show up on x-rays.

Ultimately, it comes down to how one defines 'heightened risk', and naturally this is bound to be subjective, with the Racing Victoria vets within their remit to take a particularly cautious approach. They aren’t the only ones, and last weekend's Breeders' Cup was hit by a spate of vet scratchings.

Kenny McPeek is one of the most decorated trainers in the States and both of his runners at the meeting, Mystik Dan and Blackout Time, were scratched by vets on raceday, with the former not satisfying officials with his response to a flexion test.

Like O'Brien in Australia, McPeek was less than impressed and said on X: “My team put both these horses on the plane without a single soundness concern. Neither horse has had any history of unsoundness."

Kenny McPeek: unimpressed by Del Mar vets Credit: Alisha Meeder

The trend continued even as race time approached, with White Abarrio pulled out of the Dirt Mile due to concerns about his left front leg on his way to post despite his trainer Saffie Joseph jnr being adamant he was in great condition.

Similar comments came from Richard Mandela, whose well-fancied filly Tamara was scratched on the day of the Filly & Mare Sprint. The same fate befell her market rival Sweet Azteca.

A difference of opinion is to be expected between trainers who see horses every day and vets who are assessing a horse for the first time, but the gulf in judgement between vets and trainers like O'Brien, McPeek, Joseph and Mandella is a major concern.

There is becoming an implication that trainers of their experience and expertise cannot be trusted to produce horses of suitable soundness, which is incredibly worrying and potentially damaging to the sport.

After all, racehorses are extremely fragile creatures and unfortunately tragedy can strike even under the strictest conditions, as we discovered with poor She's Quality, who was permitted to race by vets but had to be euthanised after sustaining a pelvis injury in the Turf Sprint.

The fact there were so many scratchings at the Breeders' Cup so late on was highly unsatisfactory. The Australian approach may not be without flaws, but it has proved issues can be identified at an early stage, which minimises frustration for trainers and fans alike.

It simply cannot be in the event's interests for the sport's marketeers and broadcasters to spend so much time advertising a race like the Filly & Mare Sprint only for their big build-up to be rendered irrelevant by non-runners just hours or even minutes before the race. It is also hugely detrimental to punters.

The variation in approach by racing vets is another significant issue. The fact a horse presented in one condition can be permitted to race in one state or nation and not in another is not only confusing but suggests more regulation is needed.

It provides fodder for racing's detractors, who may also take a particularly dim view of the way the highest levels of scrutiny seem to be reserved only for the sport's most valuable events. I worry racing is sending the message that only our top-class athletes are worthy of top-class care.

More must be done to harmonise standards, unite jurisdictions and adopt an overall more consistent approach.

Skelton runner looks one to back

Hoe Joly Smoke

Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase, November 15

1pt win at 20-1

Hoe Joly Smoke 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Dan Skelton

Hoe Joly Smoke featured in the Weekender last week when I put him up as a horse to follow, potentially in something like the Becher Chase.

However, having since taken a deeper look at his profile and briefly consulted his trainer Dan Skelton, it appears intermediate trips could suit him better than marathon distances.

That should be no surprise really given he tends to travel powerfully well into the final stages of his races, and he has bled on several occasions too, so shorter races might not put him under the same pressure.

Hoe Joly Smoke (right): caught the eye at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting last month Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

I have absolutely no doubt there's still a valuable prize in him this season, though, as the way he tanked through the 3m1f handicap chase at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting suggested there was ample room in his mark.

A faster gallop over shorter would surely only help eke out that potential, and he’s still had only six starts over fences. He’s been raised only 2lb for his last run and would have a featherweight to carry if he gets in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

Indeed, there's a chance he won’t get in on his mark of 131, but horses in the low 130s often sneak in at the bottom and Skelton can manipulate that somewhat if he chooses not to run the topweight Protektorat and other candidates like Panic Attack, Riskintheground and Etalon.

If Hoe Joly Smoke doesn’t turn up there, he simply must be kept on the radar for races like the December Gold Cup.

