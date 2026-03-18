The changes to the Cheltenham Festival have been for both better and worse - but they highlight the same major problem

One of my favourite things about last week’s Cheltenham Festival was how jam-packed some of the novice races were.

Discarding the Arkle, there were 11 runners in the Supreme, 21 in the Turners and 14 in the Brown Advisory, and it was great to see them rival the big fields usually seen in the Albert Bartlett and Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. Seeing that many runners in those races was like watching bygone festivals on YouTube and it made for a brilliant spectacle.

Admittedly the starts were a sticking point, but that was the case for nearly every race, and the novice contests at the festival should be tactical and difficult to win. They should be for the elite horses of their generation, not like when Ballyburn waltzed around to beat four stablemates in 2024.

Perhaps one of the reasons those races seemed so enjoyable was that the results showed it was worth taking a punt with an outsider. White Noise scored at 40-1 and Johnny’s Jury won the Albert Bartlett at 20-1, while horses hit the frame at 25-1, 28-1 and 50-1.

White Noise: 40-1 winner of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

When interviewing Emma Lavelle before the meeting, one of the main things that struck me was her hope that British racing would become more aspirational, with connections striving to run their horses in the best company rather than the worst.

It certainly seems we are heading in that direction, and that is surely in part due to the new rules regarding handicaps at the meeting, with non-novices required to have five runs over hurdles and four over fences and novices needing three runs for either kind of race.

This rule means fewer horses slip through the handicaps like State Man, who had just one completed start for Willie Mullins before bolting up in the 2022 County Handicap Hurdle off a mark of 141, and instead beefs out the novice programme. In theory, this will promote the development of young horses.

The Brown Advisory won by Kitzbuhel was a compelling race Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

While the novice races benefited, the handicaps undoubtedly suffered for the absence of those unexposed youngsters. There was plenty of dead wood in the open races, particularly in the Plate on Tuesday, as the novices funnelled into the Jack Richards on Thursday instead.

Madara was a spectacular winner in the Plate – no after-timing here as I put him up everywhere I could – but he was plainly very well handicapped in a field full of exposed types, and the race wouldn't have looked out of place at any of the track's other meetings.

Whether it’s a result of the rule changes, similar comments applied to another race the Skeltons plundered as the Pertemps Network Final won by Supremely West also looked a particularly weak running. Idem was tenth last year and got ten lengths closer this time to finish fifth off the same mark.

Supremely West: easy winner of the Pertemps Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Ultima, National Hunt Chase, Kim Muir and even Cross Country are attracting the same sort of horses as well, and you could argue some of those races belong on the chopping block if the festival is to live up to its billing as the best show on turf.

The tweaks made to the meeting have had both positive and negative impacts, but they are only ever going to be elementary if British racing's leaders do not properly address the rather large elephant in the room – that there are simply fewer top-class horses to contest the same number of races.

It was announced in October that the British and Irish foal crop declined by almost ten per cent in a single year, its most significant year-on-year dip for a decade and a half. So, while changes can and should be made to boost the festival’s competitiveness, an element of it will always be futile when investment is declining at such an alarming rate.

This month the BHA announced the new training credit scheme, whereby owners of winners and runners-up in Grade 1 races in March and April can recoup up to £20,000 in training fees of a new British-trained horse, and perhaps that will help tackle the issue.

It is certainly not a bad idea and worth piloting, but will it really be sufficient to turn the tide on such a concerning trend? I'm not convinced.

Read this next:



'This will have been the plan all season' - Paul Kealy with three Saturday selections

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.