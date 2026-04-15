Defeats for Albert Einstein and Pierre Bonnard could make perfect sense - just ask Dan Skelton

What do Aidan O'Brien and Dan Skelton have in common? Both trainers aren't afraid of their horses getting beaten in the early part of the season.

We saw the latest of O'Brien's leading lights bomb out on his reappearance on Sunday when the ante-post Betfred Derby favourite Pierre Bonnard finished seventh in the Ballysax Stakes.

Ballydoyle's top middle-distance prospect could never establish an effective rhythm under Ryan Moore and proved no match for stablemates Christmas Day, Endorsement and Italy in a puzzling race.

Christmas Day landed a Group 3 on his final start at two, but that was a long way off what Pierre Bonnard achieved when an authoritative winner of the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud, and he had beaten Endorsement with ease in the Zetland Stakes in October beforehand.

It was a similar story at the Curragh last month, when this season's designated O'Brien hype-horse, Albert Einstein , was beaten by his inferior stablemate Neolithic among others in the Listed Gladness Stakes, although he arguably had more excuses given it was his first run since May on soft ground and against older horses.

Albert Einstein (purple): no match for Big Gossey in the Gladness Stakes at the Curragh last month Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Disappointing reappearances in the 2,000 Guineas did not stop Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy flourishing into the outstanding colts of their generation, so it would be too early to say Albert Einstein and Pierre Bonnard cannot do the same.

O'Brien seems to be increasingly conditioning his horses in this way, presumably to ensure they can see out demanding seasons with the option to travel to Australia, the US and Hong Kong in the winter and potentially the Middle East the following year.

His top older horses have been warming up this way for years, taking in but not always winning races like the Alleged and Mooresbridge Stakes en route to the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Prince of Wales's Stakes. For the stayers, there is the Vintage Crop and Saval Beg.

A similarly long-term approach has seemingly helped Skelton secure a first trainers' championship this season, with many of his novice hurdlers notably slower to come to the boil this campaign.

Saturday's Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle winner Bossman Jack was among one of an array of Skelton winners to be beaten on his first start, together with fellow Graded winners Dalston Lad , Carlenrig and Fortune De Mer .

Reflecting on his season on Saturday, Skelton told me: "We've trained them to go on into the spring, and when you've got a few more horses you can aim at different parts of the season. When you've got a lot of horses you can pick and choose what you do, and that yields the results. You cannot fake quality.

"I think over time you get better. We're in our 13th season, so we've not been doing it that long, but you become more patient, better at planning and better at training. Your staff get the experience and everyone benefits off the back of things going well, because then you have the confidence going forward."

Bossman Jack: beaten on his seasonal reappearance at Warwick in November Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

We have seen for the last few seasons how O'Brien and Willie Mullins have juggled their strings over their respective codes in this way, with their best horses not reaching top form in the first few months of the campaign. Such a luxury comes with quality and quantity.

Skelton, who made his name racking up the winners on the lower-class summer jumping circuit, seems to have come around to this method of training to ensure his horses to sustain their form into the major spring festivals.

He was found wanting at Aintree, Ayr and Sandown last season after building a considerable lead over Mullins in the championship, and lessons have clearly been learned from that experience this time around.

If a horse is to peak in the spring over jumps or summer and late autumn on the Flat, they simply cannot be firing on all cylinders for their first starts early on in the campaign. If they do win, like Delacroix and Minnie Hauk last season, it can be considered a bonus.

Maybe the Ballysax Stakes makes sense after all, and maybe Albert Einstein will leave his Gladness Stakes form behind in Saturday's Greenham, if he lines up. Maybe everything is going perfectly to plan.

Quanti could be dangerous

Tutti Quanti looks a reasonable bet at 10-1 in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle (2.20 ) on Saturday.

The six-year-old bolted up in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury in February and was never given the chance to show what he could do when supplemented for the Champion Hurdle last time.

Although raised 13lb for his Newbury win, his Racing Post Rating from that performance was 4lb higher, so there are reasons to think he can still be competitive off this revised mark.

Tutti Quanti: an interesting runner in the Scottish Champion Hurdle on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Furthermore, the form of that race has been boosted twice by the runner-up Wellington Arch, who has landed competitive events at Uttoxeter and Aintree since and is now rated 10lb higher.

The fifth, Dance And Glance, has also won since and the sixth, Wreckless Eric, went on to finish second in the Imperial Cup.

Tutti Quanti will be advantaged by the rain which is due to fall at Ayr in the second half of this week and could prove hard to peg back under Harry Cobden.

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