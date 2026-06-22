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OpinionJulian Muscat
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Victory for Gstaad at Ascot would have been a terrible look for racing - the sport must now take decisive action against team tactics

Julian Muscat calls for a robust response following the St James's Palace Stakes controversy

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Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) beats Gstaad in a thriling finish to the St James's Palace Stakes
Bow Echo (near) and Gstaad battle out the finish of the St James's Palace StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Calamity was averted by a scant short head. That’s the margin by which Gstaad failed to overhaul Bow Echo in a race in which the runner-up was deemed by the stewards to have been assisted by his front-running stablemate Puerto Rico in a way that breached the rules.

The incident provoked all manner of debate even though Bow Echo, the best horse in the St James's Palace Stakes, had just held on to the prize. Imagine what would have followed had Gstaad got up; he needed only a couple more strides.

In that event, the stewards would have been powerless to intervene. Gstaad, ridden by Ryan Moore, did nothing wrong in the finish and was thus blameless. He would have kept the race, in the process exposing a flaw in the rules when team tactics bring about a scenario in which the best horse is beaten by one who was deliberately abetted by a stablemate. It would have been a terrible look for racing.

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