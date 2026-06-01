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Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
Julian Muscat on how the depth of talent at Ballydoyle is likely to shape events at Epsom
One down, one to go. That’s where Coolmore stand after Constitution River landed Sunday’s Prix du Jockey Club. All roads now lead to the Derby at Epsom on Saturday.
The questions will come thick and fast. Why was Constitution River sent to France when he should be contesting the biggest race of them all? How can an ailing Derby be revived if plausible winners bypass it? And have Coolmore overplayed their hand in trying to win both the Derby and its French equivalent?
Much now depends on Benvenuto Cellini, Pierre Bonnard and their Epsom-bound stablemates. A collective failure on their part will usher in after-timers shouting from the rooftops. It is a calculated risk, of course, but the Prix du Jockey Club demonstrated just how Coolmore’s cup runneth over.
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Published on inJulian Muscat
Last updated
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