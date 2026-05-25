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Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures
Julian Muscat says Saturday's incident made for uncomfortable viewing
Cheltenham and Haydock are both Grade 1 tracks, both owned by the Jockey Club and they each have been beset by similar problems.
After damaged drains forced Cheltenham to cancel three fixtures last month, racing at Haydock on Saturday was halted by a seemingly similar issue. Some may cite coincidence but it is a profoundly bad look for British racing. Potholes are not confined to the nation’s roads it seems.
Add in Chester’s May meeting, when racing was temporarily halted by a surface rendered slippery by overnight watering, and three high-profile fixtures broadcast live on ITV Racing left viewers feeling perplexed. In the latest interruption, viewers saw a member of Haydock’s groundstaff with the full length of his arm buried down a hole in the track.
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Published on inJulian Muscat
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