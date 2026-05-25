Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures

Cheltenham and Haydock are both Grade 1 tracks, both owned by the Jockey Club and they each have been beset by similar problems.

After damaged drains forced Cheltenham to cancel three fixtures last month , racing at Haydock on Saturday was halted by a seemingly similar issue. Some may cite coincidence but it is a profoundly bad look for British racing. Potholes are not confined to the nation’s roads it seems.

Add in Chester’s May meeting, when racing was temporarily halted by a surface rendered slippery by overnight watering, and three high-profile fixtures broadcast live on ITV Racing left viewers feeling perplexed. In the latest interruption, viewers saw a member of Haydock’s groundstaff with the full length of his arm buried down a hole in the track.