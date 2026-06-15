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OpinionJulian Muscat
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Billy Loughnane is about to face his biggest ever test - and that's just the start of a week that has everything

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Features writer
Daryz wins 2026 Prix Aga Khan IV
Daryz: the Arc winner is a special addition to Royal Ascot this year

And so to the week of all weeks, the essence of Britain’s sporting summer, the meeting where owners and trainers crave winners like no other time of the year.

Royal Ascot means many things to many people. There are those for whom the highlight is the Queen Alexandra Stakes, and who reacted angrily in 1993 when Ascot considered shortening the distance of the longest rules race in the calendar to a ten-furlong handicap.

Equally, the royal meeting is synonymous with class. There is an abundance of it this year, so let’s whet the appetite ahead of some spectacular sport by contemplating four standout themes.

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