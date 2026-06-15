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Billy Loughnane is about to face his biggest ever test - and that's just the start of a week that has everything
And so to the week of all weeks, the essence of Britain’s sporting summer, the meeting where owners and trainers crave winners like no other time of the year.
Royal Ascot means many things to many people. There are those for whom the highlight is the Queen Alexandra Stakes, and who reacted angrily in 1993 when Ascot considered shortening the distance of the longest rules race in the calendar to a ten-furlong handicap.
Equally, the royal meeting is synonymous with class. There is an abundance of it this year, so let’s whet the appetite ahead of some spectacular sport by contemplating four standout themes.
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Published on inJulian Muscat
Last updated
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- This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked
- Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
- Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures
- George Boughey and Charlie Appleby hold the aces - but now comes racing’s ultimate test of a trainer
- Second guessing Coolmore is a mug’s game for punters - but surely this brilliant trial winner will be given his chance at Epsom