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Second guessing Coolmore is a mug’s game for punters - but surely this brilliant trial winner will be given his chance at Epsom
It was clear from the moment ante-post favourite Pierre Bonnard was turned over in the Ballysax Stakes four weeks ago that the Derby market would become as volatile as its counterpart at the London Stock Exchange. There has been no Middle East conflict to destabilise it; merely the ebb and flow of a succession of Derby contenders from Ballydoyle.
Keeping abreast of developments has been challenging enough. We have just absorbed five front-line trials in eight days, which is not how you would script it if you rewrote the racing programme. A potentially intriguing series of races are compressed into too short a timeframe. It is a waste of precious resources when the Derby itself is struggling for purchase. More should be made of them if a sense of anticipation is to surround the Epsom Classic.
Then again, the die was cast at the end of last season when Ballydoyle’s horses already dominated those ante-post lists. The surprise element has come from a widespread reshuffle in what bookmakers perceive as their relative merits, especially after Pierre Bonnard again came up short at Leopardstown on Sunday.
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Published on inJulian Muscat
Last updated
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