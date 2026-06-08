This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked

This was always going to be a challenging season for three-year-olds. A herd of talented older horses lie in wait once Royal Ascot is done, starting with the Coral-Eclipse on July 4. There will be nowhere for sophomores to hide in the imminent sequence of all-aged Group 1 races.

Yet despite this unusually high bar, the three-year-old crop had been excelling itself.

Bow Echo looked a horse of substance when winning the 2,000 Guineas from Gstaad , who finished eight lengths ahead of the third horse home.