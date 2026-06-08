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OpinionJulian Muscat
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This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked
Bow Echo (right) and Gstaad (left): a couple of exciting three-year-oldsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
This was always going to be a challenging season for three-year-olds. A herd of talented older horses lie in wait once Royal Ascot is done, starting with the Coral-Eclipse on July 4. There will be nowhere for sophomores to hide in the imminent sequence of all-aged Group 1 races.
Yet despite this unusually high bar, the three-year-old crop had been excelling itself.
Bow Echo looked a horse of substance when winning the 2,000 Guineas from Gstaad, who finished eight lengths ahead of the third horse home.
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more inJulian Muscat
- Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
- Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures
- George Boughey and Charlie Appleby hold the aces - but now comes racing’s ultimate test of a trainer
- Second guessing Coolmore is a mug’s game for punters - but surely this brilliant trial winner will be given his chance at Epsom
- The Classic trials are nearly upon us - and it's best to keep an open mind and not be too dogmatic about Albert Einstein