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OpinionJulian Muscat
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What Sir Michael Stoute, Montjeu and Sadler’s Wells tell us about one seemingly impossible sire stat

Julian Muscat on the reasons to dismiss one Royal Ascot theory

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Features writer
Galileo and Mick Kinane win the 2001 Derby – he has sired multiple winners of the race since
Galileo wins the 2001 Derby - and dispels a Sadler's Wells myth in the processCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was only a matter of time and, when that time came, it was inevitably an equine powerhouse that led the way.

Last week’s feature by colleague Peter Scargill on Aidan and Joseph O’Brien’s use of data and analytics within their training regimes made for interesting reading. This approach has long been a cornerstone in the conditioning of human athletes but implementing it when training racehorses requires a different interpretation of conventional data.

Factors like heart rate, stride length and frequency are now essential components in the way racing’s progressive thinkers assess racehorses. They are becoming tools every bit as valuable as the clock and the form book. There is a huge blank canvas out there waiting to be exploited by those with the capacity and invention to think outside the box.

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