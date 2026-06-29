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What Sir Michael Stoute, Montjeu and Sadler’s Wells tell us about one seemingly impossible sire stat
Julian Muscat on the reasons to dismiss one Royal Ascot theory
It was only a matter of time and, when that time came, it was inevitably an equine powerhouse that led the way.
Last week’s feature by colleague Peter Scargill on Aidan and Joseph O’Brien’s use of data and analytics within their training regimes made for interesting reading. This approach has long been a cornerstone in the conditioning of human athletes but implementing it when training racehorses requires a different interpretation of conventional data.
Factors like heart rate, stride length and frequency are now essential components in the way racing’s progressive thinkers assess racehorses. They are becoming tools every bit as valuable as the clock and the form book. There is a huge blank canvas out there waiting to be exploited by those with the capacity and invention to think outside the box.
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Published on inJulian Muscat
Last updated
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- Victory for Gstaad at Ascot would have been a terrible look for racing - the sport must now take decisive action against team tactics
- Billy Loughnane is about to face his biggest ever test - and that's just the start of a week that has everything
- This year's three-year-olds look a golden generation - Sod's law the Derby field had their big day hijacked
- Coolmore ran their best colt at Chantilly - which tells you everything about how this year’s Derby will be run
- Racing cannot play Russian roulette when it comes to safety - that’s why the Haydock hole must be a catalyst for new measures