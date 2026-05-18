George Boughey and Charlie Appleby hold the aces - but now comes racing’s ultimate test of a trainer

The first two Group 1 races of the season in Britain open to male horses threw up a pair of interesting storylines.

In winning the 2,000 Guineas and Lockinge Stakes, Bow Echo and Notable Speech were so impressive that they advanced themselves as clear divisional leaders. The question now is whether George Boughey and Charlie Appleby can keep them atop their respective trees.

It will be a test of mettle for both trainers. It’s as difficult to envisage any three-year-old usurping Bow Echo as it is for an older horse to unseat Notable Speech. Yet the variables are such that each trainer will have to be foot-perfect to pull it off.