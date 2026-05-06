Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Punchestown festival

43,572 racegoers! Punchestown Champion Hurdle day attracted one of the biggest crowds in Ireland this century

43,572 racegoers! Punchestown Champion Hurdle day attracted one of the biggest crowds in Ireland this century

icon
Punchestown festival
Top hunter chasers Wonderwall and Its On The Line battle it out in tight finish that thrills massive Punchestown crowd
Top hunter chasers Wonderwall and Its On The Line battle it out in tight finish that thrills massive Punchestown crowd
icon
Punchestown festival
padlock
Mares Champion Hurdle: 'Lethal' Danny Mullins swoops late to upset big two Wodhooh and Jade De Grugy
Mares Champion Hurdle: 'Lethal' Danny Mullins swoops late to upset big two Wodhooh and Jade De Grugy
icon
Reports
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
icon
Reports
'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday
'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday
icon
View from Ireland
padlock
Punchestown: will Apolon De Charnie back up Cheltenham Festival brilliance as the Irish jumps season finishes with a bang?
Punchestown: will Apolon De Charnie back up Cheltenham Festival brilliance as the Irish jumps season finishes with a bang?
icon
Raceday Intel
'I've been wandering around in a happy daze' - Harry Derham on cloud nine after first Grade 1 win and has Cheltenham and Aintree in his sights
'I've been wandering around in a happy daze' - Harry Derham on cloud nine after first Grade 1 win and has Cheltenham and Aintree in his sights
icon
Punchestown festival
Champion Hurdle: 'I trust her so much, she's dynamite' - Lossiemouth delivers another emphatic success
Champion Hurdle: 'I trust her so much, she's dynamite' - Lossiemouth delivers another emphatic success
icon
Punchestown festival
'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'You don't need to be Einstein to see he has a huge chance' - Denis Harney's picks on the final day of the Punchestown festival
'You don't need to be Einstein to see he has a huge chance' - Denis Harney's picks on the final day of the Punchestown festival
icon
View from Ireland
padlock
Champion Novice Hurdle: 'I'd have been disgusted if I'd been mugged' - King Rasko Grey pulls out all of the stops to back up Turners win
Champion Novice Hurdle: 'I'd have been disgusted if I'd been mugged' - King Rasko Grey pulls out all of the stops to back up Turners win
icon
Punchestown festival
Punchestown: 'She's a rare one' - deadly Dinoblue completes mares' festival double for a second consecutive year
Punchestown: 'She's a rare one' - deadly Dinoblue completes mares' festival double for a second consecutive year
icon
Punchestown festival
Barberstown Castle: 'He never put out his landing gear' - Salvator Mundi takes advantage after hot favourite Kopek Des Bordes comes down
Barberstown Castle: 'He never put out his landing gear' - Salvator Mundi takes advantage after hot favourite Kopek Des Bordes comes down
icon
Punchestown festival
Champion Stayers Hurdle: 'A horse who just keeps on giving' - owner Acheson in tears after stalwart Bob Olinger goes out on a high
Champion Stayers Hurdle: 'A horse who just keeps on giving' - owner Acheson in tears after stalwart Bob Olinger goes out on a high
icon
Reports
Thanks for the memories, Bob - you've taken us all on a fantastic journey
Thanks for the memories, Bob - you've taken us all on a fantastic journey
icon
Punchestown festival
6.00 Punchestown: Can King Rasko Grey cement his credentials as Willie Mullins top novice hurdler and lay down a marker for next season?
6.00 Punchestown: Can King Rasko Grey cement his credentials as Willie Mullins top novice hurdler and lay down a marker for next season?
icon
Raceday Intel
Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth
Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth
icon
The Big Story
padlock
6.40 Punchestown: 'It doesn't look the strongest division' - Barry Connell keen to test Champion Hurdle waters with William Munny
6.40 Punchestown: 'It doesn't look the strongest division' - Barry Connell keen to test Champion Hurdle waters with William Munny
icon
Punchestown festival
Punchestown: 'We'll try to do it all again next year' - back-to-back La Touche wins for Busselton as Enda Bolger gains a record-extending 15th race success
Punchestown: 'We'll try to do it all again next year' - back-to-back La Touche wins for Busselton as Enda Bolger gains a record-extending 15th race success
icon
Punchestown festival
Another peak performance from Gaelic Warrior as he betters Gold Cup figure at Punchestown
Another peak performance from Gaelic Warrior as he betters Gold Cup figure at Punchestown
icon
Premium content
padlock
'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
Hewick in a handicap, Bolger's latest cross-country star and a British raider back for more - horses to note at Punchestown on Thursday
Hewick in a handicap, Bolger's latest cross-country star and a British raider back for more - horses to note at Punchestown on Thursday
icon
Raceday Intel
Punchestown has proven tricky for favourite backers so far - should you play or lay these festival market leaders?
Punchestown has proven tricky for favourite backers so far - should you play or lay these festival market leaders?
icon
Punchestown festival
Gold Cup: 'He's an iron horse' - brilliant Gaelic Warrior puts Fact To File in his place to claim sublime success at Punchestown
Gold Cup: 'He's an iron horse' - brilliant Gaelic Warrior puts Fact To File in his place to claim sublime success at Punchestown
icon
Reports
43,572 racegoers! Punchestown Champion Hurdle day attracted one of the biggest crowds in Ireland this century

43,572 racegoers! Punchestown Champion Hurdle day attracted one of the biggest crowds in Ireland this century

icon
Punchestown festival
Top hunter chasers Wonderwall and Its On The Line battle it out in tight finish that thrills massive Punchestown crowd
Top hunter chasers Wonderwall and Its On The Line battle it out in tight finish that thrills massive Punchestown crowd
icon
Punchestown festival
padlock
Mares Champion Hurdle: 'Lethal' Danny Mullins swoops late to upset big two Wodhooh and Jade De Grugy
icon
Reports
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
icon
Reports
Mares Champion Hurdle: 'Lethal' Danny Mullins swoops late to upset big two Wodhooh and Jade De Grugy
icon
Reports
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
icon
Reports
'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday
'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday
icon
View from Ireland
padlock
Punchestown: will Apolon De Charnie back up Cheltenham Festival brilliance as the Irish jumps season finishes with a bang?
Punchestown: will Apolon De Charnie back up Cheltenham Festival brilliance as the Irish jumps season finishes with a bang?
icon
Raceday Intel
'I've been wandering around in a happy daze' - Harry Derham on cloud nine after first Grade 1 win and has Cheltenham and Aintree in his sights
'I've been wandering around in a happy daze' - Harry Derham on cloud nine after first Grade 1 win and has Cheltenham and Aintree in his sights
icon
Punchestown festival
Champion Hurdle: 'I trust her so much, she's dynamite' - Lossiemouth delivers another emphatic success
Champion Hurdle: 'I trust her so much, she's dynamite' - Lossiemouth delivers another emphatic success
icon
Punchestown festival
'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
'I've fancied him for absolutely ages' - Johnny and DJ both agree on their 2,000 Guineas pick and it's not Gstaad
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
'You don't need to be Einstein to see he has a huge chance' - Denis Harney's picks on the final day of the Punchestown festival
'You don't need to be Einstein to see he has a huge chance' - Denis Harney's picks on the final day of the Punchestown festival
icon
View from Ireland
padlock
Champion Novice Hurdle: 'I'd have been disgusted if I'd been mugged' - King Rasko Grey pulls out all of the stops to back up Turners win
Champion Novice Hurdle: 'I'd have been disgusted if I'd been mugged' - King Rasko Grey pulls out all of the stops to back up Turners win
icon
Punchestown festival
Punchestown: 'She's a rare one' - deadly Dinoblue completes mares' festival double for a second consecutive year
Punchestown: 'She's a rare one' - deadly Dinoblue completes mares' festival double for a second consecutive year
icon
Punchestown festival
Barberstown Castle: 'He never put out his landing gear' - Salvator Mundi takes advantage after hot favourite Kopek Des Bordes comes down
Barberstown Castle: 'He never put out his landing gear' - Salvator Mundi takes advantage after hot favourite Kopek Des Bordes comes down
icon
Punchestown festival
Champion Stayers Hurdle: 'A horse who just keeps on giving' - owner Acheson in tears after stalwart Bob Olinger goes out on a high
Champion Stayers Hurdle: 'A horse who just keeps on giving' - owner Acheson in tears after stalwart Bob Olinger goes out on a high
icon
Reports
Thanks for the memories, Bob - you've taken us all on a fantastic journey
Thanks for the memories, Bob - you've taken us all on a fantastic journey
icon
Punchestown festival
6.00 Punchestown: Can King Rasko Grey cement his credentials as Willie Mullins top novice hurdler and lay down a marker for next season?
6.00 Punchestown: Can King Rasko Grey cement his credentials as Willie Mullins top novice hurdler and lay down a marker for next season?
icon
Raceday Intel
Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth
Rich Ricci can't wait to see his 'favourite horse of all time' strut her stuff again - and hopes he's already found the next Lossiemouth
icon
The Big Story
padlock
6.40 Punchestown: 'It doesn't look the strongest division' - Barry Connell keen to test Champion Hurdle waters with William Munny
6.40 Punchestown: 'It doesn't look the strongest division' - Barry Connell keen to test Champion Hurdle waters with William Munny
icon
Punchestown festival
Punchestown: 'We'll try to do it all again next year' - back-to-back La Touche wins for Busselton as Enda Bolger gains a record-extending 15th race success
Punchestown: 'We'll try to do it all again next year' - back-to-back La Touche wins for Busselton as Enda Bolger gains a record-extending 15th race success
icon
Punchestown festival
Another peak performance from Gaelic Warrior as he betters Gold Cup figure at Punchestown
Another peak performance from Gaelic Warrior as he betters Gold Cup figure at Punchestown
icon
Premium content
padlock
'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
'She should be 1-4 not 4-9' - Johnny Dineen thinks Lossiemouth is actually overpriced at Punchestown on Friday
icon
Johnny v DJ
padlock
Hewick in a handicap, Bolger's latest cross-country star and a British raider back for more - horses to note at Punchestown on Thursday
Hewick in a handicap, Bolger's latest cross-country star and a British raider back for more - horses to note at Punchestown on Thursday
icon
Raceday Intel
Punchestown has proven tricky for favourite backers so far - should you play or lay these festival market leaders?
Punchestown has proven tricky for favourite backers so far - should you play or lay these festival market leaders?
icon
Punchestown festival
Gold Cup: 'He's an iron horse' - brilliant Gaelic Warrior puts Fact To File in his place to claim sublime success at Punchestown
Gold Cup: 'He's an iron horse' - brilliant Gaelic Warrior puts Fact To File in his place to claim sublime success at Punchestown
icon
Reports
1234...
chevron icon