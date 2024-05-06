Removal of reserved enclosure and earlier start times hailed big winners by Punchestown chief
The removal of the reserved enclosure and earlier start times on the first two days of last week's festival have been branded big winners by Punchestown chief executive Conor O'Neill, who also expressed his satisfaction with rising attendances for four of the five days.
Another cause for celebration was on-course betting turnover, which was up by 9.3 per cent over the five days as almost €5.6 million was bet with the layers on track compared to €5.1m in 2023.
The total overall attendance for the meeting was 118,318, down from 120,616 last year, but the reason for that was a sharp decline in the Saturday crowd which dropped from 32,208 to 25,396, primarily due to a wet and dreary morning which would have turned many off family fun day.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 May 2024inPunchestown festival
Last updated 18:43, 6 May 2024
- Punchestown: 'That was a tremendous performance to come back and win here' - tough Kargese gains her just reward
- Punchestown: 'She will go for the Champion Hurdle next year' - Lossiemouth in a different league yet again
- Punchestown: 'She was foot perfect' - delighted Gavin Cromwell hails Brides Hill at end of unbeaten season
- Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle: Willie Mullins becomes the winningmost Irish trainer as Ballyburn scores
- Punchestown Champion Hurdle: 'He’s a star, isn’t he? I love riding him' - Paul Townend thrilled as State Man seals tenth Grade 1
- Punchestown: 'That was a tremendous performance to come back and win here' - tough Kargese gains her just reward
- Punchestown: 'She will go for the Champion Hurdle next year' - Lossiemouth in a different league yet again
- Punchestown: 'She was foot perfect' - delighted Gavin Cromwell hails Brides Hill at end of unbeaten season
- Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle: Willie Mullins becomes the winningmost Irish trainer as Ballyburn scores
- Punchestown Champion Hurdle: 'He’s a star, isn’t he? I love riding him' - Paul Townend thrilled as State Man seals tenth Grade 1