JJ Slevin praises 'massive performance' by Fastorslow as he defeats Galopin Des Champs again in Punchestown Gold Cup

Fastorslow repeated last year's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup victory when beating Galopin Des Champs under JJ Slevin.

Martin Brassil's stable star unseated Slevin at the 16th fence of March's Gold Cup before Galopin Des Champs sealed his second successive victory in the Cheltenham Festival highlight.

However, back at the scene of his Grade 1 success in November’s John Durkan Memorial Chase, Fastorslow beat Galopin Des Champs for a third time at Punchestown.

King George winner Hewick, back on his favoured quicker ground after being forced to miss Cheltenham due to the testing ground and having a spin over hurdles at Aintree, finished third under Jordan Gainford.

Fastorslow was runner-up in the 2022 Coral Cup and last year’s Ultima and was cut to 7-1 (from 20) with Betfair to land a first Cheltenham Festival success in next year’s Gold Cup.

Slevin was winning Punchestown’s feature Grade 1 for the second day in a row after scoring on Banbridge in Tuesday’s Champion Chase.

“Cheltenham was quite a low point,” said the winning rider. “To come back here and win is unbelievable. That was a massive performance, he’s won quite easily.”

Brassil, who won the 2006 Grand National with Numbersixvalverde, said: “We’re very proud of how Fastorslow’s performed. He’s probably the best horse I’ve had.

“He’s very consistent. It’s a good week for the small man, we’re still alive. It’s not Willie’s [Mullins] fault that so many great owners are willing to buy those nice horses so it’s great we can stumble on the odd one to take him on.”

Galopin Des Champs beat Fastorslow by four and a half lengths at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival but after that February form was reversed, the 1-2 shot's trainer Willie Mullins said: “Fastorslow is always good at this time of year around this track, JJ gave him a very brave ride.

"He didn’t wait around for our fella or anything like that. He went out and took the race by the scruff of the neck and it worked for him. Our fella ran a great race staying on but all power to Fastorslow, it’s great for Sean and Bernardine Mulryan [owners] and Martin.”

