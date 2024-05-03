Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
18:00 Punchestown

State Man seals tenth Grade 1 by confirming Cheltenham form with Irish Point in Punchestown Champion Hurdle

State Man: won his tenth Grade 1 in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle
State Man: won his tenth Grade 1 in the Punchestown Champion HurdleCredit: Patrick McCann
Play4 ran
18:00 Punchestown2m Hurdle, Grade 1
Distance: 2mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    4State Man
    fav2/7
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Irish Point
    7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Colonel Mustard
    33/1

State Man put in a textbook performance to defeat Irish Point again and win his second Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Jack Kennedy took the initiative from the early stage aboard the grey Irish Point in an attempt to put an emphasis on stamina, and while Paul Townend asked the 2-7 favourite to pick up in the home straight, he always looked like beating the long-time leader and 7-2 shot. 

The duo were the only two involved in the race from some way out, with Sir Gerhard initially sharing third place with Colonel Mustard. He then broke away from that rival behind the front pair, but eventually weakened again to finish fourth.

It was a tenth Grade 1 success for State Man, who was winning his sixth consecutive race since being beaten in last year's Champion Hurdle by Constitution Hill. He has yet to be beaten in top-level Irish contests. 

Townend, who now has five victories to find on Kennedy in the championship title race, told Racing TV: "He's a privilege to have anything to do with, he's so simple and he's got a very good engine to go with it. You can do what you like with him. We thought they might press the pace after we beat them for speed at Cheltenham, they had to try something else. 

"He's just so straightforward and that's why he's special. I love him. I love when I'm declared on him and go out to ride on him, just the simplicity of it all, leaving the weighing room you can make it up as you go along and he can get you out of trouble when you get it wrong. 

"He probably won't get the credit he deserves because he's not exuberant and flashy, but he wins."

The victory took Mullins to double figures in the race, having won it with Davenport Milenium (2002), Hurricane Fly (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013), Faugheen (2015), Vroum Vroum Mag (2016), Wicklow Brave (2017) and State Man last year.

Colonel Mustard's 20-length third-place finish was a creditable result for trainer Lorna Fowler and Wednesday's Punchestown Gold Cup-winning rider JJ Slevin. 

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 3 May 2024inReports

Last updated 18:31, 3 May 2024

