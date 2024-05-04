'She will go for the Champion Hurdle next year' - Lossiemouth in a different league to her rivals yet again

She's just better than these, simple as that. She had already proved to be superior among her own sex at Cheltenham and she confirmed it here at Punchestown with a lap of honour. Now it is time for Lossiemouth to take on the boys again and what a prospect that is.

Lossiemouth is a magnificent mare, too good for this division, and she is now 5-2 joint-favourite for the 2025 Champion Hurdle with sponsors Unibet alongside Constitution Hill. State Man, Ballyburn, Mystical Power and Sir Gino come next on that list. That will be some race if they all show up on the day, won’t it? This just whetted the appetite.

Lossiemouth didn't jump as well as she can here, but she always had matters under control and never looked in any danger at any stage. She cruised clear early in the straight and put seven lengths between herself and stablemate Gala Marceau , who returned to form with a much improved display. But she wasn't in the same league as Lossiemouth, and Mullins was quick to point the winner in the direction of next year's Champion Hurdle.

The champion trainer, who was celebrating a record-extending tenth win in this race having won it with the likes of Annie Power (2014, 2015) and Benie Des Dieux (2018, 2019), said: "All being well she will go for the Champion Hurdle next year – that's the plan at the moment."

On this particular performance, he added: "She didn't jump with the same fluency as usual, but I think probably Paul [Townend] was trying to settle her so that she didn't get going too quick. They went a very fast gallop and he was happy enough to let her settle. Off that gallop it was a great performance."

New tactics were deployed on Telmesomethinggirl , as Rachael Blackmore set a brisk tempo on the Mares’ Hurdle second. However, she began to empty after three out and it was left to the Mullins army to fight out the finish. There was no real brawl, though, and it was over in the blink of an eye as Lossiemouth oozed class to lead home a 1-2-3 for the Closutton stable with Ashroe Diamond taking third.

Townend was impressed, too, and he's going to have a big call to make some day should State Man and Lossiemouth ever meet. The neutrals among us will be hoping that is sooner rather than later.

"She stamped her authority on it again out there," he said. "She is just superior to the other mares at the moment and it's lovely to have her.

"It was a good test today. The only scare was up the side when Rachael was dropping back – I wanted to pop and she had a cut at it.

"It's a privilege to ride both her and State Man and I hope they stay apart for as long as possible."

We don't. Let them clash as soon as possible, Willie.

Read these next:

'That was a tremendous performance to come back and win here' - tough Kargese gains her just reward

Electric Notable Speech leaves rivals toiling in 2,000 Guineas to put smile back on Charlie Appleby's face

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets