Ballyburn long odds-on to confirm superstar status in Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle after sensational Cheltenham display

Impaire Et Passe put up an electric display in what was the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season before following up with another Grade 1 victory in this and Ballyburn will be long odds-on to emulate his stablemate after a special performance at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old always had a tall reputation but his last two Grade 1 victories have been nothing short of extraordinary. After meeting with defeat on his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse courtesy of the smart Firefox, he put that right with a sensational 25-length win at Leopardstown over Christmas.

He blasted seven lengths clear of subsequent Supreme winner Slade Steel on his first start in Grade 1 company at the Dublin Racing Festival, which led to him being labelled one of the Irish bankers for Cheltenham.

The step up in trip proved no concern there as he jumped fluently and hit the front after three out under a motionless Paul Townend, who reined him back behind stablemate Mercurey. The way in which he then glided clear approaching the final flight was phenomenal.

Jimmy Du Seuil and Ile Atlantique have not done the form any favours since but that seems immaterial as any horse who can win a Cheltenham Grade 1 novice hurdle in such style is undoubtedly a star and he is well capable of confirming himself as something out of the ordinary here.

Ballyburn's biggest challenger is likely to prove the Gordon Elliott-trained Staffordshire Knot , who bounced right back to his best when second to Brighterdaysahead at Aintree last month. He showed his ability to handle drier ground on that occasion and improved massively from his previous start at Thurles. He is on an upward curve and rates an exciting prospect.

Mullins saddles three other contenders, with Mirazur West coming here off a career-best having taken Grade 2 honours in good style at Fairyhouse. He is learning how to settle and use his big engine, but this longer trip might cause him to showcase his exuberance again in the early stages. If Mark Walsh can settle him, he should be in the places.

Jimmy Du Seuil was disappointing at Aintree last time out and needs to rediscover his Cheltenham form to figure, while Predators Gold looks up against it based on his Cheltenham run although he was a very good winner of the Goffs Defender Bumper here last season.

Jessica Harrington relies on Jetara , who won a Grade 3 mares' contest in impressive fashion at Leopardstown over Christmas. She ran another encouraging race when third behind Jade De Grugy at Fairyhouse at Grade 1 level and should appreciate the less testing conditions here.

Willie Mullins has landed the last three runnings of this race but you would have to go back to 2014 when a certain Vautour won to find a novice hurdle prospect who has excited fans as much as the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle winner Ballyburn.

The six-year-old has been imperious since getting off the mark over hurdles at Leopardstown over Christmas, particularly at Cheltenham where he won in a canter by 13 lengths to lead home a 1-2-3-4-5 for Closutton.

Ballyburn landed a bumper at this meeting 12 months ago, defeating subsequent three-time Grade 1 winner Dancing City and Supreme winner Slade Steel, and he will be a short price to emerge from the festival a winner again under Paul Townend.

Mullins said: "He seems to have come out of Cheltenham and comes here in top order. The ground or the track shouldn't be any problem to him."

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Mirazur West, Jimmy Du Seuil and Predators Gold

Jimmy Du Seuil didn't run as well as we expected at Aintree. He takes his chance and hopefully he can get a good share of the place money along with Predators Gold. Mirazur West is probably not suited by the conditions of the race but I think he's improving. I wouldn't dismiss him because of his lower rating. He's progressing now under different tactics and goes with a chance.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Staffordshire Knot

It goes without saying Ballyburn is going to be very hard to beat, but Staffordshire Knot is one we've always thought a lot of and he took a nice step forward at Aintree last time behind Brighterdaysahead. He seems to be going the right way and has a bright future.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Jetara

We have Nico [De Boinville] on board and she's in good form. She's consistent and always runs her race.

