Reportstoday
17:25 Punchestown
premium

Punchestown proves to be Fastorslow's playground yet again - but Galopin Des Champs should still be Gold Cup favourite

Fastorslow: sealed another big-race win at Punchestown
Fastorslow: sealed another big-race win at PunchestownCredit: Patrick McCann
Play9 ran
17:25 Punchestown3m 1f Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 3m 1fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Fastorslow
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Galopin Des Champs
    fav1/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Hewick
    12/1

It makes you wonder, doesn't it? What if JJ Slevin hadn't slid out the side door just as the Cheltenham Gold Cup was starting to simmer? What if Fastorslow is actually just as good around Cheltenham as he is at Punchestown? What if he hadn't been loose galloping up the Cheltenham hill but still had his rider on his back?

It is all hypothetical nonsense. Life isn't all about Cheltenham. Punchestown is pretty special too, and Fastorslow produced a flawless performance to beat the best jumps horse in training for a third time in a humdinger of a Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup. 

If truth be told, this wasn't the real Galopin Des Champs. Everything was effortless at Cheltenham, everything was an effort here. He never looked completely in his comfort zone, nor did he jump with the same accuracy we have become accustomed to. He was sticky and sluggish. He still put up a brave fight, the best ones always do, but he never looked like getting by. 

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 1 May 2024inReports

Last updated 19:54, 1 May 2024

iconCopy
