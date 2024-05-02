Racing Post logo
TippingCracking the Punchestown puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for day three of the Punchestown festival

David Jennings with his advice for the eight races on day three of the Punchestown festival on Thursday . . .

3.40 Punchestown
Specialist Group Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

DJ's tip: Holly

Despite being awfully clumsy at the last, Holly made Brentford Hope pull out all the stops at Haydock and that form looks none too shabby now after what the winner there did at Punchestown on Tuesday when beating everything else bar the ridiculously well-handicapped Daddy Long Legs. A mark of 123 looks lovely. 

Silk
Holly15:40 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Peter Smithers (7lb)Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

4.15 Punchestown
Frontline Security Handicap Chase (Listed Race), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Enniskerry 

I was so sweet on Enniskerry for the Grand Annual and was gutted when his role as a travel partner for Marine Nationale was null and void. He didn't stay in the Galway Plate and this will be more his cup of tea. He goes well fresh too and 16-1 looks a big price to me.

Silk
Enniskerry16:15 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: Barry Connell

4.50 Punchestown
Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase, 4m1f

DJ's tip: Birchdale 

Plenty of these have stamina questions to answer. Birchdale falls into that category, but he wasn't stopping at the end of 3m when he won the Risk Of Thunder Chase over these banks in November. He looks sure to be bang there turning for home. He'll do me.

Silk
Birchdale16:50 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: E Bolger

5.25 Punchestown
Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (Grade 1), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Gaelic Warrior 

He'll win the King George, he could even win a Gold Cup some day, so Gaelic Warrior would want to be winning this. He was awesome in the Arkle and this ought to be a lap of honour for the beast.

Silk
Gaelic Warrior17:25 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

6.00 Punchestown
Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m7½f

DJ's tip: Teahupoo 

Teahupoo has never won at Punchestown, but it is quite a small sample size given he's only been to the track twice. He was a class apart in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and it should be a similar story here. Sometimes these things are staring you straight in the face and you don't have to dig too deep. Keep it simple.

Silk
Teahupoo18:00 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

6.35 Punchestown
Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle (Listed Race), 2m7½f

DJ's tip: Coming Up Easy

Coming Up Easy is a brother to Rare Edition and a half-brother to Pencilfulloflead, but it has taken him a while to come to life. The way he won at Limerick last time suggests an opening mark of 123 may be a long way short of his capabilities. He looks the best bet on the card. He's going to make a smashing chaser next season too.

Silk
Coming Up Easy18:35 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

7.05 Punchestown
Close Brothers Mares Novice Hurdle (Listed Race), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Spindleberry

There was a fleeting moment when Spindleberry looked like she might have Jade De Grugy in big bother at Fairyhouse. There is no Jade De Grugy in here and she's now the choice of Paul Townend, so it's hard to look elsewhere.

Silk
Spindleberry19:05 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

7.40 Punchestown
JP & M Doyle (C & G) INH Flat Race, 2m½f

DJ's tip: Port Joulain

Willie Mullins won this last year with Ballyburn. Port Joulain is probably no Ballyburn, but he looked smart in a Gowran Park bumper in March which always seems to work out well. He was a stylish winner of a point for Denis Murphy too.

Silk
Port Joulain19:40 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Published on 2 May 2024

Last updated 07:00, 2 May 2024

