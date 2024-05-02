Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for day three of the Punchestown festival
David Jennings with his advice for the eight races on day three of the Punchestown festival on Thursday . . .
3.40 Punchestown
Specialist Group Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f
DJ's tip: Holly
Despite being awfully clumsy at the last, Holly made Brentford Hope pull out all the stops at Haydock and that form looks none too shabby now after what the winner there did at Punchestown on Tuesday when beating everything else bar the ridiculously well-handicapped Daddy Long Legs. A mark of 123 looks lovely.
4.15 Punchestown
Frontline Security Handicap Chase (Listed Race), 2m½f
DJ's tip: Enniskerry
I was so sweet on Enniskerry for the Grand Annual and was gutted when his role as a travel partner for Marine Nationale was null and void. He didn't stay in the Galway Plate and this will be more his cup of tea. He goes well fresh too and 16-1 looks a big price to me.
4.50 Punchestown
Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase, 4m1f
DJ's tip: Birchdale
Plenty of these have stamina questions to answer. Birchdale falls into that category, but he wasn't stopping at the end of 3m when he won the Risk Of Thunder Chase over these banks in November. He looks sure to be bang there turning for home. He'll do me.
5.25 Punchestown
Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (Grade 1), 2m½f
DJ's tip: Gaelic Warrior
He'll win the King George, he could even win a Gold Cup some day, so Gaelic Warrior would want to be winning this. He was awesome in the Arkle and this ought to be a lap of honour for the beast.
6.00 Punchestown
Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m7½f
DJ's tip: Teahupoo
Teahupoo has never won at Punchestown, but it is quite a small sample size given he's only been to the track twice. He was a class apart in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and it should be a similar story here. Sometimes these things are staring you straight in the face and you don't have to dig too deep. Keep it simple.
6.35 Punchestown
Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle (Listed Race), 2m7½f
DJ's tip: Coming Up Easy
Coming Up Easy is a brother to Rare Edition and a half-brother to Pencilfulloflead, but it has taken him a while to come to life. The way he won at Limerick last time suggests an opening mark of 123 may be a long way short of his capabilities. He looks the best bet on the card. He's going to make a smashing chaser next season too.
7.05 Punchestown
Close Brothers Mares Novice Hurdle (Listed Race), 2m½f
DJ's tip: Spindleberry
There was a fleeting moment when Spindleberry looked like she might have Jade De Grugy in big bother at Fairyhouse. There is no Jade De Grugy in here and she's now the choice of Paul Townend, so it's hard to look elsewhere.
7.40 Punchestown
JP & M Doyle (C & G) INH Flat Race, 2m½f
DJ's tip: Port Joulain
Willie Mullins won this last year with Ballyburn. Port Joulain is probably no Ballyburn, but he looked smart in a Gowran Park bumper in March which always seems to work out well. He was a stylish winner of a point for Denis Murphy too.
