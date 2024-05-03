'She has danced every dance this year' - Paul Townend hoping Kargese can hold on to her form

Kargese is undoubtedly the pick of Willie Mullins' six contenders after excellent runner-up efforts at Cheltenham and Aintree. She has a massive engine but is still getting to grips with how to use it as she is invariably headstrong in her races.

After beating Storm Heart and Majborough at Grade 1 level at the Dublin Racing Festival, the latter reversed the form in the Triumph, but Kargese still ran to a high level despite pulling hard. It was a similar tale at Aintree when she again refused to settle and was unable to fend off Sir Gino.

This slightly shorter trip will suit but her busy season has to be a concern as she must be giving herself a hard time on each start, given how she races.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Bottler'secret is unbeaten in two starts over hurdles, landing a Grade 3 before scoring in Grade 2 company at Fairyhouse last month, defeating the reopposing Karl Des Tourelles and Miss Manzor .

In contrast to Kargese, he has a much more relaxed method of racing and did it well last time considering he didn't seem to be doing a great deal in front. He should give Kargese plenty to think about.

Nurburgring represents Joseph O'Brien, who has been in fine form this week. He finished off his race well to grab fourth at Cheltenham and seems a strong stayer. However, better ground on a less demanding track might not suit, although he was only a nose behind Kargese at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Mullins also saddles Storm Heart , who was below par at Cheltenham, but better ground could see him take a step forward, while Bunting has a bit to find on his previous Grade 1 efforts.

Philip Fenton saddles Karl Des Tourelles and he rates an attractive each-way play. He caused a 100-1 shock when landing his maiden hurdle at Gowran Park but had Pigeon House behind him, who landed a handicap here on Thursday off 118.

After a good second at Limerick, he again filled the runner-up spot at Fairyhouse behind Bottler'secret, but the winner got first run on him and he might have been closer had he jumped the last more fluently. He has progressed with each of his three starts and I wouldn't be surprised to see him go well at a big price.

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Bottler'secret

He’s in good form and the bit of rain coming will be no harm to him as he handles soft ground well. I'm hopeful he can keep improving.

Philip Fenton, trainer of Karl Des Tourelles

I was delighted with his run at Fairyhouse. We'd be hoping that he might be able to improve for that run but he certainly would have to improve 10lb or more in a race like this. We'd like to think he'll be a lovely horse for the future with a summer behind him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Nurburgring

He had a really good run at Cheltenham when fourth in the Triumph and has trained well over the last few weeks. It's a competitive race but we're hoping he's in with a live shout.

Danny Mullins, jockey of Storm Heart

He probably didn't handle the real testing ground at Cheltenham, so this drier surface should be in his favour. He's also a bit fresher than Kargese, who's been to Aintree, so hopefully we can close the gap.

Paul Townend, jockey of Kargese

She has danced every dance this year and is a really tough filly. She was behind two very good horses in Majborough and Sir Gino. How many times can you go to the well with a juvenile filly? We'll have to see. She was very keen at Aintree and there is the doubt that it is the end of a long season for her.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.