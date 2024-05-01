'You'd be hoping Gaelic Warrior can prove the best of these' - impressive Arkle winner returns to action

There are only four runners but they are headed by brilliant Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior , who bombed out at the Dublin Racing Festival but produced the fireworks we all know he is capable of at Cheltenham.

He is already favourite for the King George at Christmas and won the 3m Grade 1 novice hurdle at this festival last year, but he has always had pace and he was in his comfort zone throughout over the minimum trip at Cheltenham where Paul Townend barely had to move a muscle to secure a comfortable success.

He settled beautifully and jumped like an old pro in the Arkle, pulling eight and a half lengths clear of Found A Fifty, who franked the form at Aintree when winning the Maghull Novices' Chase.

If the Gaelic Warrior who showed up at Cheltenham turns up here, it ought to be a formality, but that doesn't mean it will be boring. He is a joy to watch when in full flow.

Townend said: "It's a small field with only four runners. Il Etait Temps has been to Aintree and won over 2m4f. He drops back to 2m here, but Gaelic Warrior with the hood on just seemed a different proposition at Cheltenham. He finished well ahead of Il Etait Temps there, so with average luck and a clear round, you'd be hoping Gaelic Warrior can prove the best of these."

Willie Mullins has a phenomenal record in most Grade 1 races, but his record in this particular one is remarkable.

He has won the race ten times in all and the last time somebody other than Mullins appeared on the roll of honour was Tom George in 2014 when God's Own obliged.

The Mullins-trained horses who appear on the roll of honour are Barker (2009), Arvika Ligeonniere (2013), Un De Sceaux (2015), Douvan (2016), Great Field (2017), Footpad (2018), Chacun Pour Soi (2019), Energumene (2021), Blue Lord (2022) and El Fabiolo (2023).

Un De Sceaux, Douvan, Footpad and El Fabiolo all won the Arkle at Cheltenham on the way to landing this.

'Il Etait Temps is coming here at the top of his game'

Danny Mullins has been the supersub over the last few weeks, gobbling up all the scraps left behind by Paul Townend.

What beautiful scraps they were too as Minella Cocooner won the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and Macdermott landed the Scottish National at Ayr.

This time he is tasked with taking down Gaelic Warrior on Il Etait temps, an impressive nine-length winner of the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree three weeks ago.

Il Etait Temps: takes on stablemate Gaelic Warrior Credit: John Grossick Racing

Mullins said: "You'd have to say that Gaelic Warrior looks the better horse on form and he was very good in the Arkle, but he did bomb out at the Dublin Racing Festival and my horse has been a model of consistency all season, so we'll give it a go.

"He was really good at Aintree, albeit in a weaker race, and he is coming here at the top of his game. It's going to be interesting."

Outsiders face huge task

The quartet is completed by Hercule Du Seuil and Mount Frisco , the latter rated only 118 and facing a mammoth task.

Hercule De Seuil rattled off a sequence last summer to autumn, but was a dozen lengths behind Found A Fifty at Aintree and needs to take a giant leap forward from that.

Read our Thursday previews:

4.15 Punchestown: Could Blood Destiny be another Grade 1 horse in a handicap for Willie Mullins?

4.50 Punchestown: Coko Beach and Stumptown could provide a fascinating duel in La Touche Cup

6.00 Punchestown: Gordon Elliott thrilled with Cheltenham hero Teahupoo as he bids for festival double

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.