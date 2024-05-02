Mister Policeman fancied to extend Mullins' extraordinary record in Listed novice handicap chase

It's not often a competitive handicap at a major spring festival is the subject of such domination by one trainer but Willie Mullins is going for his eighth success in the last nine runnings of the 2m4½f Listed EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase.

The Irish and British champion trainer saddles three in his quest to plunder the €100,000 pot again, with Mister Policeman the choice of Paul Townend. The six-year-old has always been held in high regard and many thought he could develop into a live Arkle contender this season, but he hasn't lived up to that billing in four starts despite winning three times.

His best display came two starts ago when he accounted for the reopposing Arctic Bresil in cosy fashion at this track over two miles. He followed up with another victory in Grade 3 company at Thurles over two and a quarter miles, defeating Thecompanysergeant by a length and a half. That bare form doesn't entitle him to be a handicap blot off 149 in this race, although the step up in trip should suit.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Perceval Legallois was raised 5lb despite falling at the last at Leopardstown in February but he was 3lb out of the handicap that day and was coming with a potent challenge before coming to grief, hitting 1-2 in running. The winner, Heart Wood, ran with plenty of credit in Grade 1 company at Aintree since, while the third was just touched off in the Topham.

Cromwell's challenger has form on better ground and rates the most likely winner.

Mullins also saddles Tactical Move , who ran well behind Spillane's Tower at Fairyhouse last time out and had subsequent Ulster National winner Jumping Jet behind him at Naas before that. He could prove the better value of the Closutton runners.

Harry Derham: runs Sir Psycho Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Harry Derham sends over Sir Psycho , who ran a cracker when collared by Heltenham on his latest start at Newbury. They pulled 13 lengths clear of a subsequent winner and he shouldn't be taken lightly.

Joyeux Machin has a squeak for Paul Nolan, particularly if there's good in the ground description, although that wouldn't suit Limerick winner Hgranca De Thaix .

Dreal Deal is an interesting outsider for John McConnell after landing a Down Royal beginners' chase in good style last month with the reopposing Duffle Coat in second.

What they say

Danny Mullins, jockey of Tactical Move

His run behind Spillane’s Tower reads very well now. I don't think the heavy weight is going to inconvenience him if he gets out and jumps well. He could run a very big race.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Mars Harper and Duffle Coat

Mars Harper ran well enough in the Plate at Cheltenham for a while and on his best form would have an each-way squeak. Duffle Coat has been a model of consistency of late and was just touched off the other night at Downpatrick. This looks a stronger race but hopefully he can give another good account of himself.

Harry Derham, trainer of Sir Psycho

We've had this race in mind since he came second at Newbury. Any rain wouldn't hurt his chances. It's a deep race but we think he can run really well. It's a stiff jumping test and he'll need to bring his jumping A-game, but as long as he does that he'll be fine.

Noel Meade, trainer of Flanking Maneuver

He has some reasonable form in good races and I think he's well enough handicapped. He's in good shape and we're hopeful.

John McConnell, trainer of Dreal Deal

He did it well at Down Royal and this is a big step up in grade. He came out of the race well and has a nice weight. He should give a good account of himself.

Barry Connell, trainer of Hgranca De Thaix

I'd be a bit concerned about the ground as he's better on soft. He's progressing and did it well at Limerick but it was heavy ground that day. We'd be hoping for a bit of rain overnight. He's improving and enjoyed the step up in trip last time.

