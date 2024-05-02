Going unchanged at Punchestown but further rain set to hit the track this afternoon

The going remains unchanged for the third day of the Punchestown festival, with rain forecast for today's action.

The going was good to yielding, yielding in places yesterday, when Fastorslow prevailed in another memorable battle with Galopin Des Champs in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup, and it will remain the same for the start of Thursday's card.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "Here in Punchestown this morning, I'm at the second hurdle at the top of the hill past the stands, we had 5mm overnight and it's light drizzle at present. The ground remains good to yielding, yielding in places.

"I was on to Met Eireann earlier and the forecast is for light showers through late morning into early afternoon, hopefully clearing through the evening, with 4-7mm possible. Going forward, there's another 8-10mm forecast through tomorrow and Saturday.

"We've six yards of fresh ground on the hurdle track and also on the chase track. We'll have further updates as we go through the rest of the week. We're in a good place and we're all good to go."

The feature race on today's card is the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (6.00 ) featuring the last two Stayers' Hurdle winners Teahupoo and Sire Du Berlais, while the Willie Mullins-trained Grade 1-winning novice chasers Gaelic Warrior and Il Etait Temps will square off in the earlier Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (5.25 ).

