Teahupoo completes Cheltenham-Punchestown double but Gordon Elliott yard suffers 'heartbreaking' loss of Sire Du Berlais

Teahupoo followed up his Cheltenham Festival win in authoritative fashion to deliver Gordon Elliott his first success in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle.

The race was marred by the death of his stablemate and three-time Cheltenham Festival winner Sire Du Berlais , who suffered a fatal injury.

Sire Du Berlais won back-to-back runnings of the Pertemps Final in 2019 and 2020 and landed the Stayers' Hurdle at 33-1 last year. He was twice successful in the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree.

On the loss of Sire Du Berlais, Elliott said: "It's absolutely heartbreaking. He's been a horse of a lifetime for us at Cullentra and everyone is in bits over it.

"He's been unbelievable for us and we're all gutted. Our thoughts are with JP and the McManus family. It takes the gloss off the whole week. He always wore his heart on his sleeve and was great."

Teahupoo backed up Grade 1 victories in the Hatton's Grace and Stayers' Hurdle to become the first staying hurdler since Anzum in 1999 to complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown double.

A smooth jump at the last may have sealed the victory but success already looked well in hand for the odds-on favourite, who had failed to score on his two previous visits to the meeting.

He finished fourth in the contest last year but his rivals from 12 months ago proved no match for him this time as Teahupoo stretched clear to win by six and a half lengths from Asterion Forlonge and Home By The Lee.

"He's really stamping his authority on the staying division, he's a great horse," winning jockey Jack Kennedy told Racing TV.

"I was happy with how we were travelling, they went quick early, but Paul [Townend] had me where he wanted me and I had to get out of there. He's a straightforward horse, so I was able to go forward on him without lighting him up.

"He's a pleasure to ride, he makes things very easy for you. Going straight to Cheltenham from Fairyhouse and here from Cheltenham has suited him. He's getting better, so hopefully he keeps going that way."

Teahupoo was shortened to 5-2 (from 3) for the 2025 Stayers' Hurdle and the success moved Kennedy six clear of Townend in the Irish jump jockeys' championship, which concludes on Saturday.

"It's not me, it's Jack, it's the horse," said winning owner Brian Acheson. "I was really worried about the ground. The horse didn't let himself down on the ground last year and for Jack it was a really important win as it puts him six ahead. Paul isn't going away, but I'm delighted."

