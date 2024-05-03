Stage is set for thrilling climax to Irish title race as Paul Townend tries to catch Jack Kennedy in epic tussle
It all comes down to this. It's the last minute of injury-time, quite literally as both men are battered and bruised, and the game could go either way.
At about 5.30pm on Saturday we will finally know the final score and whether Jack Kennedy has won his first jump jockeys' championship at the age of 25, or whether Paul Townend has reeled him in and claimed his seventh title.
Olympic Man is the last of six rides on the final day of the season for Townend in the Listed 2m4f handicap hurdle (5.25) and he can fully concentrate on those without keeping an eye on Kennedy as the current table-topper is suspended and has to sit out the final chapter of what has been an utterly compelling story.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 May 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the 2,000 Guineas according to our revolutionary new racecard
- Micky Hammond gives first ride back to conditional Josh Thompson after 'freak injury' involving Catterick hurdle
- 3.35 Newmarket: 'We're very happy with everything he's shown us' - Aidan O'Brien hopeful City Of Troy can live up to hype in 2,000 Guineas
- Ghosts of beaten Guineas hotpots in the air as City Of Troy seeks to polish reputation
- 6.35 Punchestown: Ballyburn long odds-on to confirm superstar status in Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle
- Qipco Guineas festival free bets: bag a £40 sign-up betting bonus from BetMGM for the 2,000 Guineas Stakes
- Punchestown festival day four Free Bets & Bonuses: grab £90 in betting offers for Champion Hurdle Day on Friday
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the 2,000 Guineas according to our revolutionary new racecard
- Micky Hammond gives first ride back to conditional Josh Thompson after 'freak injury' involving Catterick hurdle
- 3.35 Newmarket: 'We're very happy with everything he's shown us' - Aidan O'Brien hopeful City Of Troy can live up to hype in 2,000 Guineas
- Ghosts of beaten Guineas hotpots in the air as City Of Troy seeks to polish reputation
- 6.35 Punchestown: Ballyburn long odds-on to confirm superstar status in Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle
- Qipco Guineas festival free bets: bag a £40 sign-up betting bonus from BetMGM for the 2,000 Guineas Stakes
- Punchestown festival day four Free Bets & Bonuses: grab £90 in betting offers for Champion Hurdle Day on Friday
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10