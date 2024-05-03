Racing Post logo
Previews
premium

Stage is set for thrilling climax to Irish title race as Paul Townend tries to catch Jack Kennedy in epic tussle

Paul Townend (left) and Jack Kennedy: locked in battle in the jockeys' title
Paul Townend (left) and Jack Kennedy: locked in battle in the jockeys' title

It all comes down to this. It's the last minute of injury-time, quite literally as both men are battered and bruised, and the game could go either way.

At about 5.30pm on Saturday we will finally know the final score and whether Jack Kennedy has won his first jump jockeys' championship at the age of 25, or whether Paul Townend has reeled him in and claimed his seventh title. 

Olympic Man is the last of six rides on the final day of the season for Townend in the Listed 2m4f handicap hurdle (5.25) and he can fully concentrate on those without keeping an eye on Kennedy as the current table-topper is suspended and has to sit out the final chapter of what has been an utterly compelling story. 

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 3 May 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024

