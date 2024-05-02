State Man bids for remarkable tenth Grade 1 success in Champion Hurdle at Punchestown

State Man has provided star quality over the past two seasons and seems poised for another Boodles Champion Hurdle win – and a tenth Grade 1 success overall.

Whether it's Leopardstown or Punchestown, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old seems oblivious to ground and pace set-up as he simply dominates Grade 1s in Ireland and has never looked in danger of relinquishing his stranglehold on the hurdling division.

His only defeat at the top-level came against an imperious Constitution Hill in last season's Champion Hurdle, but he took advantage of that rival's absence this year when winning by a length and a quarter from the reopposing Irish Point.

Irish Point had a monumental task at Cheltenham given he was dropping significantly in trip after winning the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown over almost three miles and going up against a top-class two-mile hurdler.

While the testing ground at the festival promised to make it more of a stamina test, the slow pace of the race didn't allow Irish Point to ask a question of State Man and the winner possessed a change of gear the runner-up couldn't match.

In this four-runner field on better ground it's hard to envisage a different scenario where Irish Point's jockey Jack Kennedy can blunt his rival's pace – plus there is little to suggest State Man isn't a strong stayer himself.

Kennedy will have to wind the pace up from a long way out if he's going to attempt to run the sting out of State Man and if Paul Townend ranges his mount alongside Irish Point, it will likely take one push of the button to settle matters.

State Man jumps clear of Irish Point (far side) to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Credit: John Grossick

It's a tall order for Irish Point and credit to connections for having another tilt at State Man. He will have to pull out something special to fend him off, but it's not beyond the realms of possibility given he's only six and is progressing with each start.

Sir Gerhard will be much more comfortable back at this distance. He ran with credit when third behind stablemate Impaire Et Passe at Sandown last week, but he has plenty to find back at this level.

Colonel Mustard ran an excellent race when third in this contest last year and always acquits himself well, but he will find it tough to trouble the front two.

Mullins bids to extend domination

Willie Mullins has won the Boodles Champion Hurdle eight times since 2010 with illustrious Closutton superstars such as four-time winner Hurricane Fly and Faugheen.

State Man is the latest to join that elite band of hurdlers as he goes for back-to-back victories in the race after winning the Champion Hurdle with another professional display.

Paul Townend has formed an irresistible combination with State Man, partnering him on 12 of his 13 starts for Mullins for ten wins, and they will bid to extend their domination of the hurdle division.

Willie Mullins, who also saddles Sir Gerhard, said: "Hopefully State Man will go and do what State Man does and repeat the dose. He's been good since Cheltenham, he likes the track and everything about the place, so you'd be hoping he'll go very close.

"Sir Gerhard is back to two miles and ran very well at Sandown the other day. He has every chance of getting some good place-money."

'We skipped Aintree for this'

Gordon Elliott has yet to win this Grade 1 but has had some supremely talented two-mile hurdlers go through his hands, most notably Apple's Jade.

Irish Point has been expertly handled by Elliott to win two Grade 1s and run State Man within a length and a quarter in the Champion Hurdle.

Connections have opted to renew the Cheltenham rivalry and the trainer is looking for his mount to utilise his proven stamina.

Irish Point (right): finished second to State Man in the Champion Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We skipped Aintree to wait for this and we're going to have another go at State Man," he said. "We might do things a bit differently to Cheltenham as we know our horse is a strong stayer and has got a great attitude.

"Win, lose or draw, he's had another brilliant season and he seems in good form going into the race. He's still only six, so hopefully there is more to come."

