'That was a tremendous performance to come back and win here' - tough Kargese gains her just reward

It says something when five Grade 1 winners was a slightly underwhelming week, but those are the standards which Paul Townend has set in partnership with Willie Mullins. But it showed the character of the rider that he came back 30-something minutes after losing his champion jockey crown to Jack Kennedy, to produce a peach of a ride to land the Grade 1 Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle on the Kenny Alexander-owned Kargese.

Held up at the back of the field before what turned out to be a bunch finish, Townend bided his time in a race where not everything went smoothly, but his mount helped as she picked up smartly from the back of the field when switched to the outer to win by a length and a half.

The victory was testament to the constitution of the winner, who had finished second at both Cheltenham and Aintree, and Mullins said said: "She’s very tough. She was really hard on herself at Aintree so that was a tremendous performance to come back and win here.

"To see where she was turning from home, Paul certainly got his fractions right there and got the jump right at the last. I think she deserved that after the way she ran at Aintree. She is big enough to jump a fence. I’d imagine she'll stay over hurdles but we’ll have a word with Peter Molony and Kenny Alexander to see what they think.”

Ultra cool McDonagh rides out his claim

The award for ride of the week might just have gone to Mark McDonagh, who guided home the Sean O'Brien-trained The Gradual Slope to a last-gasp success in the 3m7½f handicap chase.

Riding in the colours of his father Mark, McDonagh was coolness personified on the grey, coming there gradually and showing no panic even after a slow jump at the final fence to get up in the shadows of the post to pip the Lucinda Russell-trained Your Own Story and ride out his 3lb claim into the bargain.

The winner had failed to make the cut for both the Scottish National and the Ulster National, but showed here what he could do and all of those races will be open for him next season. For trainer Sean O'Brien, it was just his third winner of the season, but considering he has only two horses for the track, it is not the worst of returns.

He said: "Mark gave him a cool ride the whole way round, he just got him to switch off halfway down the back because he was over-travelling. It was a great way for him to lose his claim. This fellow has been really running well in beginners' chases where you meet the top novices off level weights. He's only small, but coming in here off a nice weight he had a big chance.

"I owe a special thanks to his owner Mark McDonagh. I have two for the track, they are both his, this fellow and R'evelyn Pleasure, and he has had a super year too. He's been a super supporter of mine and days like this are not possible without owners like him. For me to win a race like this at the Punchestown festival is very special."

Crooner on song

The defeat of Paul Townend's mount Glengouly in the Listed 3m handicap chase ensured Jack Kennedy of the jockeys' championship, and it was fitting that Gordon Elliott, his main source of winners, won the race. Sam Ewing has already shown his worth this week on Pinkerton for Noel Meade on Thursday, and he showed it even more so on 25-1 shot Minella Crooner.

Both he and main challenger Better Times Ahead absolutely ploughed through the final fence, but the winner's challenge was further compromised by Ewing losing his whip. It mattered little as he was able to galvanise enough of an effort under hands and heels to score by a head.

Elliott said: "He's a very tough horse and the race suited him. He was able to get his own way. Sam was brilliant on him."

Read more . . .

'She will go for the Champion Hurdle next year' - Lossiemouth in a different league to her rivals yet again

Willie Mullins becomes the winningmost Irish trainer after Ballyburn lands Punchestown Champion Novice Hurdle

'He’s a star, isn’t he? I love riding him' - Townend thrilled as State Man seals tenth Grade 1

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.