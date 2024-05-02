'He really comes alive with these cross-country jumps' - veteran Singing Banjo wins La Touche duel at the age of 14

Turning back the years might be one of those overused phrases but not in the case of Singing Banjo , who returned to Punchestown at the age of 14 to land his second La Touche Cup for owner, trainer and rider Barry Walsh.

Singing Banjo had won this race three years previously when trained for Walsh by Philip Rothwell, but Walsh had all the responsibility this time as his doughty veteran battled on strongly from the back of the final fence to see off Three By Two by three-quarters of a length, with warm favourite Coko Beach not quite getting home in third.

It was a really tough performance from the winner, who had a mark of just 88 the last time he ran in a rated chase, and he showed again what a leveller these obstacles can be, with Coko Beach coming into this with a mark of 159.

An elated Walsh said: "He really comes alive with these cross-country jumps. He just loves it. He was second for us at Cheltenham at the November meeting in 2021. He just gives you a great thrill.

"He just got a bit hampered by a loose horse at the old double, but he battled back again and finished the job well. We aim him at the banks every year, the ground had just been against him all season. I was delighted to see it drying out here yesterday.

"He's quick over the obstacles and just keeps galloping. He missed last year because of rapeseed, but he has come back here and really done the job.

"He's lightly raced and hopefully there is another year in him. He's in the cross-country race here on Saturday, so we will see tomorrow how he is. We might even go to Cheltenham next year if he gets good ground."

Pinkerton prevails in a thriller

Noel Meade was in the Punchestown festival winner's enclosure for the first time in two years after the Sam Ewing-ridden Pinkerton landed the Listed 2m handicap chase in one of the best finishes of the week.

Coming to the last, Ewing's mount had taken it up from topweight Saint Roi, but he had a good look at the final fence and opened the door for Willie Mullins' contender.

However, Pinkerton showed battling qualities some might not have realised he possessed and he just had his nose in front at the line.

Noel Meade: back in the Punchestown winner's enclosure Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Meade said: "He came out of the Tipperary race last week well. I was actually a little bit disappointed with him last week. It was a very ordinary contest and I thought he might have won a bit more easily, but maybe he was just in front a bit long."

"Today when he got to the front he wandered a bit going to the last. But it's great. He's been a super little horse for them. He's the first one his owner Philip Polly bought off me and to come here and win is terrific. He's tough and we will carry on for the moment with him, although he wouldn't want the ground too quick."

"It's great to be back here. We didn't have many bullets to fire this week. I thought Ida's Boy would have gone very close yesterday had he not come down, and Colcannon was second to a good horse in the bumper here on Tuesday. They were the only other two we had to run so it's great to get one."

