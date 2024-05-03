Punchestown festival day four naps: best betting tips from our experts

Day four of the Punchestown festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

4.15 Punchestown

By Paul Kealy

Mark Walsh is on the stable first string, Perceval Legallois, but nobody other than Charlie O'Dwyer has yet ridden Battle It Out, who has done a lot of improving over fences this season and is a big price if you forgive him a slightly laboured effort over nearly 3m at Navan when last seen.

It may well be that the six-year-old, who ran out a very easy winner of a 2m4f Listed handicap at the that track the month before, could not cope with the 11lb rise he was given, but I think it was simply a case of not being quite ready for the step up on trip on what was awful ground.

He has plenty of promise and a nice low weight, so he looks worth an each-way play back at 2m4f.

Battle It Out 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Charlie O'Dwyer (5lb) Tnr: Conor O'Dwyer

4.50 Punchestown

By Charlie Huggins

Gave 2lb and a six-length beating to subsequent Cheltenham winner La Renommee in a Huntingdon Listed race last time and the Gavin Cromwell-trained mare is fresher than most of her rivals.

Brides Hill 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

7.05 Punchestown

By Justin O'Hanlon

Willie Mullins is well represented as one might imagine with the Paul Townend-ridden Anotherway a contender to lead the market, but the fine week enjoyed by Joseph O'Brien, JJ Slevin and the Mulryans may well be extended here by Lark In The Mornin.

He missed several engagements in the run-up to Cheltenham, but he was spot on for that assignment on his fourth run over hurdles and ran out quite a decisive winner of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. His stable companion Harsh, fourth in that contest, has already underlined that form by winning a competitive handicap hurdle here on Wednesday.

The winner has much more to offer over hurdles, any rain that falls will not undermine his chances, and he can take the next step forward here.

Lark In The Mornin 19:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

