'She looks to be in a different league to this lot' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on Wednesday

What's the big story?

The sequel in the Sussex Stakes (3.35) , which is now without its main character. The original flick was filmed at Royal Ascot in the St James's Palace Stakes where a late twist saw Rosallion gun down Henry Longfellow, with hot favourite Notable Speech only seventh.

One two of the three return for the Goodwood version as a respiratory infection has ruled Rosallion. What a crying shame that is. There is a French Open without Rafael Nadal sort of feel to it now.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New Customers Only. First Single & E/W Bet Only. Odds Of 1/1 Or Greater. 4 X £10 Bet Tokens. Free Bet Stakes Not Included In Returns. Free Bets For Horse Racing Only. Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable. Free Bets Expire After 30 Days. Eligibility Restrictions And Further Ts and Cs Apply. 18+. gambleware.org

Who wins in Rosallion's absence?

Surely Henry Longfellow won't let a chance like this slip through his hands. He quickened smartly in the St James's Palace Stakes and only the rapid Rosallion was able to reel him in.

There will be no Rosallion hot on his heels here and this Group 1-winning juvenile can add a top-level success at three to his CV.

What's the bet of the day?

Coto De Caza in the 5f conditions stakes (4.45 ) at Goodwood.

She breezed through a recent Beverley assignment with the sort of swagger that made me think she was probably a stakes sprinter in the making. She looks to be in a different league to this lot.

Coto De Caza 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

What's the lay of the day?

Monasterboice has been chalked up as the early favourite for the mile handicap (7.45 ) at Galway, but he has a lot more on his plate than he did at Killarney and the likes of Air Commander and September Leaves will give him his fill of it.

Who wins the Tote Galway Plate ?

I'm in too deep with Amirite to just pack my bags and leave the relationship now.

We're almost a year together at this stage and there have been some rough days. I possibly professed my love too early when proclaiming that he was the best handicapped chaser in Ireland or Britain last autumn when he was rated 138. Rachael Blackmore's patience has worn thin, so she switches to Lets Go Champ , but I'm in this for the long haul.

Amirite has been crying out for an end-to-end gallop in a big handicap like the Galway Plate and he's finally going to get his terms and conditions here.

Mister Policeman is the one who scares me most. He's always looked more about stamina than speed and maybe a trip like this will bring out the best in him. French Dynamite is too big at 25-1 as well.

Give us one piece of punting advice for Wednesday?

Let's chance an each-way Yankee with Gallantly (1.50 Goodwood) at around 10-1, the speedy Vingegaard (3.00 Goodwood) at 8-1, Yorkshire (5.20 Goodwood) at 10-1 and our old friend Amirite (7.10 Galway) at 11-1.

Glorious Goodwood live blog

Join Jack Haynes from 10am on Wednesday for live coverage, tips and insight on day two of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com .

Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets when you place a £10 bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Sign up for a new account, and create your username and password Place a minimum of £10 as your first bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater Your free bets will be credited as four £10 free horse racing bet tokens

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New customers only

First single and each-way bet only

Odds of 1/1 or greater

4 x £10 bet tokens

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets for horse racing only

Free bets are non-withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

Read these next:

Harry Wilson fired in 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners on day one - find out his tips for every race on Glorious Goodwood day two

Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.