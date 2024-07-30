'The long run after the last will suit his style' - which trainer is expecting a late surge in the Galway Plate?

You can back last year's runaway winner Ash Tree Meadow at 16-1 and the prolific Easy Game , who has won 19 times in his stellar career, is 33-1. That tells you all you need to know about the quality of this year's Galway Plate. It's a corker.

The betting has been headed by Perceval Legallois ever since an ante-post market was formed on the event a few weeks ago and he's done nothing but contract in price over the last week.

You can certainly see the argument. He's an unexposed six-year-old who jumped and galloped most of the field silly in a hot handicap chase at the Punchestown festival only to be reeled in after the last by Hgranca De Thaix after trading at a low of 4-7 in running on Betfair.

That same novice handicap chase has produced plenty of Galway Plate winners over the years, most notably Shanahan's Turn in 2015 and Balko Des Flos in 2017.

JP McManus, who last won the race with Early Doors in 2020, is also represented by In Excelsis Deo who has been plying his trade as a two-miler, but looked a different horse when upped to 2m4½f the last twice.

How he managed to get within just over four lengths of Shakem Up'Arry in the Plate at Cheltenham remains a mystery given how badly hampered he was and where he came from. It was an outrageous effort.

The worry for In Excelsis Deo is his ability to cope with the hustle and bustle of a Plate. He can't afford to be too far back coming down into the Dip for the final time. The ability is there, though.

Like McManus, Henry de Bromhead also runs four in his quest for a third Plate.

Rachael Blackmore has stayed loyal to Lets Go Champ so Sam Twiston-Davies has got the call-up for Amirite . His positive style might just suit the eight-year-old, who needs to be ridden aggressively in a race where an end-to-end gallop is guaranteed. Odds of 12-1 look generous.

Mister Policeman has been the apple of Willie Mullins' eye for quite a while now, but he has yet to repay the kind compliments his trainer has been handing him. Perhaps this trip will suit and allow him to coast along in his comfort zone.

He looks the undisputed number one from Closutton and Paul Townend is on board.

Gordon Elliott, seeking to become the most successful trainer in the recent history of the race, runs six.

Last year's winner Ash Tree Meadow is back for more, but has a 15lb higher mark to defy, so surely the classy Zanahiyr is the best of his lot off a 10lb lower mark compared to his hurdle rating.

In Excelsis Deo: a leading contender for JP McManus Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Ash Tree Meadow, Chemical Energy , Zanahiyr, Tullybeg , Duffle Coat and Hurricane Georgie

Ash Tree Meadow was obviously brilliant in the race last year and loved it. He's much higher in the handicap this time which will make life much harder, but he seems to be in great form and it's always a bonus when you know a horse handles the track. We've had this race in mind for a while for Zanahiyr. He goes well fresh and hopefully there is some wiggle room with his chase mark. He seems in great nick and Jack [Kennedy] picked him. Tullybeg ran well in the Midlands National and could have an each-way squeak, while Duffle Coat didn't run badly in that either and won the Mayo National. Chemical Energy will like the ground, but needs to bounce back to his best, and Hurricane Georgie probably needs to improve a bit as well.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Easy Game, Saint Roi, Janidil, Authorized Art and Mister Policeman

Mister Policeman disappointed us at Punchestown, but we're stepping him up in trip now and he has a nice weight. If he takes to this track, I think he's well weighted to have a chance in this. Easy Game likes the track, but age is against him. Authorized Art is another who seems to really like the course at Galway and he was second in this last year. Danny [Mullins] is back on board and he has his chance. Saint Roi has been consistent over shorter. This is a new trip for him and he's a very smart horse on his day. The trip might just bring about another bit of improvement and he has a top claimer in Aidan Kelly. Janidil's form of late has been in and out, but maybe a bit of nicer ground might be a help to him. He's another for whom age is an issue in a race like this.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Solness

He was a consistent and progressive horse last season over two miles. He's stepping up in trip here, but he's had a good preparation and, if he goes the distance, he'd have a chance of picking up a share of the spoils.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Amirite, Lets Go Champ, Life In The Park and Toss Again

Rachael [Blackmore] is on Lets Go Champ and he won well at Punchestown. He got 9lb for doing so, all the same, but hopefully he's not fully exposed yet. We were happy with Amirite at Kilbeggan and he seems in good form since. We're putting some cheekpieces on just to help him a little and hopefully this sort of race will suit him. Toss Again won the Blazers at this meeting last year and hopefully has a squeak, while Life In The Park would have a chance if he came back to the sort of form he showed in the Plate at Cheltenham.

Harry Fry, trainer of In Excelsis Deo

He deservedly got his head in front on his most recent start at Cheltenham in April. On the back of that success we immediately decided to have a go at the Plate. We're under no illusions to the challenge ahead of us, but thought we'd give it a go. First-time cheekpieces should help him through the early stages of the race. I think the nature of the race will suit him and the long run from the back of the last will suit his style.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Perceval Legallois

He'll need to improve, but hopefully he can. I think the trip of the Plate will suit him and he seems well in himself, so hopefully he's capable of a nice run.

