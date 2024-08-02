Future Grade 1 chasers and Classic contenders on the same card - where else would you get it but Galway

It's day six in the big Ballybrit house, another mixed card with all kinds of everything as Dana would say.

Where else in the world would you get a 20-runner staying handicap hurdle, which was won by subsequent five-time Grade 1-winning chaser Carlingford Lough in 2012, swiftly followed by a mile maiden for two-year-olds, which could throw up Classic clues for next year.

Irish Derby winner Capri won it in 2016 and Broome did the business in 2018. Aidan O'Brien has won it 15 times in all and he relies upon Puppet Master to try make that a sweet 16 this year.