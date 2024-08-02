- More
Future Grade 1 chasers and Classic contenders on the same card - where else would you get it but Galway
It's day six in the big Ballybrit house, another mixed card with all kinds of everything as Dana would say.
Where else in the world would you get a 20-runner staying handicap hurdle, which was won by subsequent five-time Grade 1-winning chaser Carlingford Lough in 2012, swiftly followed by a mile maiden for two-year-olds, which could throw up Classic clues for next year.
Irish Derby winner Capri won it in 2016 and Broome did the business in 2018. Aidan O'Brien has won it 15 times in all and he relies upon Puppet Master to try make that a sweet 16 this year.
- Galway: 'We might look at the Irish Cesarewitch now' - more big pots on the way as Eagle's Way battles to victory
- 2.30 Galway: 'He will like the trip' - can Billericay Dickie provide Willie Mullins with some respite in Saturday showpiece?
- 'How in the name of God is he 7-1?' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Friday's big races
- 'It was very unsatisfactory and not what I wanted' - starter reflects on bizarre beginning to Galway Hurdle
- Galway: trainer ends 2,145-day winless drought in remarkable fashion with 200-1 bumper shocker
