'How in the name of God is he 7-1?' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Friday's big races

Speed. It took me longer to bend down and put on my socks this morning than it took Battaash to breeze through the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35) in 2020. Just 55.62 seconds was all he needed that day as he broke Rudi's Pet track record by 0.39 seconds.

None of the speedsters in this year's line-up would lace Battaash's boots, but in Big Evs and Live In The Dream we have a pair of scorching sprinters who don't come back when they're on their game.

The Aussie aeroplane Asfoora, who is apparently the 198th best sprinter down under if you are to believe all you hear, bids to follow up her King Charles III Stakes success and the likes of Believing and Starlust add plenty of intrigue too.

So, who wins the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35) ?

It has been a bit of a nightmare this year for Live In The Dream , but 12-1? Come on. That's ridiculous.

He posted a Racing Post Rating of 116 on his seasonal reappearance at Haydock when just touched off by Kerdos and has had valid excuses the last two times. There was a big headwind at Haydock, and he was pestered up front the whole way, and last time at Sandown he was stuck out in the middle of the track and, very unusually, he was held on to.

The interesting thing there was the last 50 yards. He was actually hitting the line as hard as anything and I think he's worth another chance at a track that looks sure to suit.

Live In The Dream 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Adam West

What's the bet of the day?

Okay, somebody help me out here. How in the name of God is Task Force 7-1 for the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25) ? Is that one supposed to be a two, or what's going on?

He has more potential in his right hoof than most of these have in their whole body and there were positives to be taken out of both his starts this year.

Maybe he just hasn't trained on, but I'm not having that. He was trapped on the wrong side in the Jersey and I actually liked the way he plugged on there to pass the likes of River Tiber.

Returning to a quick mile is just what the doctor ordered, stall four is fabulous and I fancy him to outclass this lot. He's just better than these, plain and simple. Oh, and did I mention he's 7-1?

Task Force 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

What's the lay of the day?

Big Evs . There are dangers everywhere you look and his best RPR is 116. Asfoora and Live In The Dream both have 120 on their CVs. I'm not even sure he should be favourite.

Anything else at Goodwood?

Yes, Kyle Of Lochalsh looks primed to pounce in the opening Coral Goodwood Handicap (1.50 ), Cicero's Gift can supplement his recent Sandown success in the 1m1f conditions stakes (4.10 ) and Assailant is worth chancing in the concluding 1m3f handicap (5.20 ). A little Trixie on those three might not be the worst move in the world.

Give us one piece of punting advice for Friday?

Expect bad luck at Galway and stop moaning when the gaps don't open. They rarely do. It's been happening to everybody all week, so you're not alone. Take solace in that.

Glorious Goodwood live blog

Join Sam Hendry from 10am on Friday for live coverage, tips and insight on day four of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com .

