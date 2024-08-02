- More
'How in the name of God is he 7-1?' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Friday's big races
What's the big story?
Speed. It took me longer to bend down and put on my socks this morning than it took Battaash to breeze through the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35) in 2020. Just 55.62 seconds was all he needed that day as he broke Rudi's Pet track record by 0.39 seconds.
None of the speedsters in this year's line-up would lace Battaash's boots, but in Big Evs and Live In The Dream we have a pair of scorching sprinters who don't come back when they're on their game.
The Aussie aeroplane Asfoora, who is apparently the 198th best sprinter down under if you are to believe all you hear, bids to follow up her King Charles III Stakes success and the likes of Believing and Starlust add plenty of intrigue too.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
So, who wins the King George Qatar Stakes (3.35)?
It has been a bit of a nightmare this year for Live In The Dream, but 12-1? Come on. That's ridiculous.
He posted a Racing Post Rating of 116 on his seasonal reappearance at Haydock when just touched off by Kerdos and has had valid excuses the last two times. There was a big headwind at Haydock, and he was pestered up front the whole way, and last time at Sandown he was stuck out in the middle of the track and, very unusually, he was held on to.
The interesting thing there was the last 50 yards. He was actually hitting the line as hard as anything and I think he's worth another chance at a track that looks sure to suit.
What's the bet of the day?
Okay, somebody help me out here. How in the name of God is Task Force 7-1 for the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (2.25)? Is that one supposed to be a two, or what's going on?
He has more potential in his right hoof than most of these have in their whole body and there were positives to be taken out of both his starts this year.
Maybe he just hasn't trained on, but I'm not having that. He was trapped on the wrong side in the Jersey and I actually liked the way he plugged on there to pass the likes of River Tiber.
Returning to a quick mile is just what the doctor ordered, stall four is fabulous and I fancy him to outclass this lot. He's just better than these, plain and simple. Oh, and did I mention he's 7-1?
What's the lay of the day?
Big Evs. There are dangers everywhere you look and his best RPR is 116. Asfoora and Live In The Dream both have 120 on their CVs. I'm not even sure he should be favourite.
Anything else at Goodwood?
Yes, Kyle Of Lochalsh looks primed to pounce in the opening Coral Goodwood Handicap (1.50), Cicero's Gift can supplement his recent Sandown success in the 1m1f conditions stakes (4.10) and Assailant is worth chancing in the concluding 1m3f handicap (5.20). A little Trixie on those three might not be the worst move in the world.
Give us one piece of punting advice for Friday?
Expect bad luck at Galway and stop moaning when the gaps don't open. They rarely do. It's been happening to everybody all week, so you're not alone. Take solace in that.
Glorious Goodwood live blog
- Join Sam Hendry from 10am on Friday for live coverage, tips and insight on day four of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com.
Get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets when you place a £10 bet.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button
- Sign up for a new account, and create your username and password
- Place a minimum of £10 as your first bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater
- Your free bets will be credited as four £10 free horse racing bet tokens
Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+
- New customers only
- First single and each-way bet only
- Odds of 1/1 or greater
- 4 x £10 bet tokens
- Free bet stakes not included in returns
- Free bets for horse racing only
- Free bets are non-withdrawable
- Free bets expire after 30 days
- Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply
Read these next:
'This mark could underestimate him now going over a suitable trip' - Harry Wilson return with more Glorious Goodwood tips
Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 4 racing tips: Friday's play of the day
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday
- 'This mark could underestimate him now going over a suitable trip' - Harry Wilson returns with more Glorious Goodwood tips
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Glorious Goodwood best betting offers: get £245 from the leading bookmakers for day four
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Get ready for day three of Glorious Goodwood with Bet365 and their latest betting offer. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10.
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Friday
- 'This mark could underestimate him now going over a suitable trip' - Harry Wilson returns with more Glorious Goodwood tips
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Glorious Goodwood best betting offers: get £245 from the leading bookmakers for day four
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
- Get ready for day three of Glorious Goodwood with Bet365 and their latest betting offer. New customers can get £30 in free bets when they sign up and bet £10.