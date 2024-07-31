'It's been the plan for a long time' - who has been targeted at this year's Galway Hurdle?

Let's begin with a startling statistic: only one trainer other than Willie Mullins and Tony Martin has won the Galway Hurdle in the last decade and that was Joseph O'Brien back in 2017 with Tigris River.

Mullins has won this summer showpiece five times in the last ten years and the suspended Martin has won it on four occasions. They have been playing their own personal game of pass the parcel of late, handing the trophy over and back to each other ever since 2014.

Martin might not be represented this time, but Mullins most definitely is and it seems he is hell bent on continuing his cracking record in the race with eight runners.

Paul Townend picked the right one out of the Closutton quartet last year when Zarak The Brave became the first four-year-old winner of the race in 23 years. This time he has stayed loyal to Daddy Long Legs , despite the fact he ran an absolute stinker when beaten 45 lengths in the Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary having been sent off 2-5.

Stablemate Winter Fog won that, but he's now up to a mark of 152 and he has to give weight away to some promising younger models who will surely have too much speed for him.

Of the rest of Mullins' big battalion, Anotherway catches the eye off 137. He's a five-year-old and we haven't a clue how good he is. When beaten by Eagle Fang at the Punchestown festival he hit a low of 1-20 in-running on Betfair. He looked home and hosed, but stumbled after the last and was caught.

There is another Mullins who could join the party this year, Willie's brother Tom and his Fascile Mode seems to have serious credentials. He beat Lecky Watson, King Of Kingfield and Caldwell Potter in a Leopardstown bumper on his debut and produced a career-best effort according to Racing Post Ratings last time at Punchestown when giving 13lb and a five-and-a-half length beating to the 160-rated chaser Ash Tree Meadow. He's been left on 133. Nice.

The last British-based winner of the Galway Hurdle was Overturn in 2010 and Under Control is out to repeat that feat for Nicky Henderson.

She beat Iberico Lord off level weights at Sandown last year and he's now rated 144 having won the Betfair Hurdle. She split Ashroe Diamond and Gala Marceau in a Grade 2 at Doncaster when last seen in January, so it's no wonder punters have pounced in the hope that her mark of 137 proves very generous indeed.

It's her second outing after a wind op and the hustle and the guaranteed end-to-end gallop is sure to suit.

Similar comments apply to Nurburgring , who will be coming home strongly, while the likes of My Mate Mozzie and Jesse Evans , who went so close in the race last year, can never be underestimated.

The Galway Hurdle remains a glaring omission from Gordon Elliott's CV and Ndaawi , winner of a recent Curragh charity race under Megan O'Leary, leads his two-pronged attack under Jack Kennedy, while Sam Ewing is on Shecouldbeanything , who wears cheekpieces for the first time.

Most eyes will be drawn to the Closutton contingent and Henderson's rare foray to the west of Ireland, but the forgotten one could be Fascile Mode.

Has Henderson got everything Under Control?

Nicky Henderson has yet to celebrate a Galway winner. His record at Ballybrit is 0-7, but this is undoubtedly his best chance of bagging a big one as he sends over the unexposed five-year-old Under Control and the master trainer has even admitted it has been the long-held plan.

Henderson said: "It's been the plan for a long time. She had a short holiday at Martinstown and then came back in good time to get ready for this. She's not run since January but everything has gone well since she's come back."

On taking on arch rival Willie Mullins in his back garden, he added: "I take note that Willie has got eight and we've got one, but it doesn't really matter as long as we've got the right one. We've had a few runners at Galway but haven't had a winner. There's a bit of time and we're looking forward to it."

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Daddy Long Legs

He carries a lot of weight, but the manner in which he won at Punchestown was very impressive. He obviously got a big hike in the weights for that. He didn't turn up at all at Tipperary the last day, he just never fired and I'm willing to put a line through that. He seems fine since and his work has been very good. He's the one of ours who could be a graded horse in a handicap.

Noel Meade, trainer of Jesse Evans

I don't know if he's any better than he was going into the race last year and he's 4lb higher but, at the same time, he wasn't beaten far in it last year either. I was delighted with his run on the Flat at Leopardstown and he seems to be in great form since.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of My Mate Mozzie

He ran a big race at Ascot and wasn't beaten far in this race last year either. He's 3lb higher now but I'd like to think he can still be competitive.

Cian Collins, trainer of Mighty Tom

He's off the same mark as last year and hopefully the return to hurdles might spark him up a bit. He seems to be in very good form at home and we just need to get him back to the sort of form he was in going into the race last year. Hopefully he is.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Nusret and Nurburgring

Nusret is in good form at home and the drier the ground the better his chance. Nurburgring has a nice profile for the race and has had a good preparation, so hopefully he can pick up a share of the prize-money.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Shecouldbeanything and Ndaawi

Jack [Kennedy] is on Ndaawi, who showed his wellbeing when winning a charity race at the Curragh the other day under Meg [O'Leary]. We've had this in mind for him for a while and I don't think you've seen the best of him yet over hurdles.

Paul Gilligan, trainer of King's Hill

We've had the Galway Hurdle in mind for him since he ran at Punchestown in April and he had a nice prep for it in a Flat maiden at Leopardstown. He's been in great form since and we're looking forward to it.

Katy Brown, trainer of Petrol Head

He's in great form since Bellewstown. He's come out of two races really well and is improving nicely.

