'She seems in very good form' - has One Look still got the swagger she showed as a juvenile?

One Look was enough to know the Paddy Twomey-trained daughter of Gleneagles was potentially top class.

She received a colossal Racing Post rating of 106 on debut when scampering away with the Goffs Million at the Curragh by six lengths. The second and third that day are both now rated 103 and 102 respectively.

One Look was 1-20 for her return at Cork and she won reasonably well, but she lost her unbeaten record in a Group 3 at Leopardstown in May when sixth of seven runners when sent off at 6-4.

She's been given plenty of time by the extremely patient Twomey, 81 days in fact, and she arrives here as the highest-rated filly in the race.

If the One Look we saw at two turns up, she wins. If the one we have seen at three does, she doesn't. It's as simple as that.

It will be interesting to see whether Mexicali Rose rocks up again having won the big mile handicap on Tuesday, while the likes of Flight Of Fancy and Kayhana will have their each-way supporters.

If you are looking away from the favourite, perhaps you should glance in the direction of Curvature . She's a prominent racer, with a good draw, who looks made for Galway and had a pipe-opener at Leopardstown recently to blow away the cobwebs.

The one thing to note here is the draw and it's a big concern for One Look. The last six winners have been drawn 114242, so a low draw has been crucial.

One Look is out in stall 11 and will have to defy that worrying statistic. She might well be classy enough to do so.

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Curvature

She's in great form and she should come on for her first run back at Leopardstown. I just hope the ground is like it was on Tuesday evening and doesn't get too quick.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Fast Tara , Mexicali Rose , Princess Child and Sluice

Mexicali Rose won on Tuesday and hopefully the race hasn't left its mark on her. Princess Child had a nice first run for us at the Curragh and she looked as though she'd have no problem with a stiff seven furlongs. Sluice enjoys a stiff seven on slower ground, but has a bit to find on ratings.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Flight Of Fancy

She has loads of ability, but she just needs things to fall right for her. She can't get there too soon so a race like this at a track like Galway might actually suit her. It would be great if she could get some black type.

Noel Meade, trainer of Letherfly

I was amazed with how much speed she showed over six furlongs the other night at Naas. She looks as though an extra furlong will suit and the uphill finish will suit too. She's come out of the race in great shape, so we said we'd give this a shot.

Paddy Twomey, trainer of One Look

She's the highest-rated filly in the race, she seems in very good form and we're looking forward to running her.

