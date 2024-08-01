Trainer ends 2,145-day winless drought in remarkable fashion with 200-1 bumper shocker at Galway

Brave Crogha defied all expectations when he came home a 200-1 winner in the closing bumper on day four of the Galway festival.

The five-year-old produced a determined charge up the home straight to win going away under Aine O'Connor to become the longest-priced bumper winner in Britain or Ireland since Racing Post records began.

Brave Crogha failed to make an impact in six prior starts for trainer Iggy Madden, having finished a best place of fourth at Kilbeggan in September.

Iggy Madden: trainer of 200-1 bumper winner Brave Crogha Credit: Patrick McCann

However, the outsider proved better than his price suggested with a three-and-quarter-length win to join an exclusive list of Irish 200-1 priced winners in the last several years, the most recent of those being King Of The Bronx at Gowran in May. Two Irish-trained horses have won at 300-1 since 2020.

The success ended a mammoth 2,145 day drought for dual-licence trainer Madden, whose last winner under either code came in September 2018.

Vicar Street, the well-fancied favourite out of Grade 1-winning mare Vroum Vroum Mag, failed to make an impact on his debut when finishing fourth for Willie Mullins.

Harrington sparkles



The first half of ladies' day at Galway fittingly belonged to the first lady of Irish racing as Jessica Harrington won the two big supporting races with an old favourite in Ashdale Bob and a progressive young filly in Raknah.

Ashdale Bob was very brave in the Grade 3 Guinness Open Gate Brewery Novice Chase, keeping his unbeaten record over fences after a ding-dong duel with Saylavee all the way up the home straight.

The nine-year-old was second in two Grade 1s over hurdles and led the field a merry dance for a long way in the Coral Cup at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival before fading into third, but it looks a shrewd move sending him over fences and Jack Kennedy's mount was half a length clear at the line.

Harrington said of the 13-8 favourite: "I'm delighted as he had been running around in hurdle races running against all the top horses without getting his head in front.

"After Punchestown I said to Diarmuid [Horgan, owner] that we'll have to go back jumping fences. He's a model of consistency, is a beautiful sound horse and is a joy to train. He's a right character and really wanted it today."

Raknah really wanted it too, as she made every yard in the Listed Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes under Gary Carroll despite the fact she was only rated 82 and went off at 16-1.

Harrington said: "Kevin [Blessing, owner] bred her, sold her as a yearling and then bought her back at the July sales last year so I'm thrilled for him. I actually rang him this morning to say we wouldn't run her due to the ground but he said, 'We're all down here so run her' – it just shows you that trainers know nothing!"

'The horses are on fire' – five winners in a row for O'Sullivan

Ross O'Sullivan last five runners have all won at odds of 28-1, 9-2, 7-1, 10-1 and 11-1. That's some going and the last three have been here at Galway during one of the most competitive weeks of the whole year.

Donnie Devito continued the trainer's astonishing run, digging deep under 7lb claimer Tom Harney to land a red-hot 2m4f novice hurdle which contained a host of last-time-out winners.

O'Sullivan said: "The horses are on fire and when we started off training, Tommy [Ward] came to us with a horse and has been with us since. You won't find a better owner and when your back is against the wall, this is the number one to look after you.

"We're pinching ourselves and are in shock at how well the horses are running. It doesn't last forever but we'll keep enjoying it while it is rolling. There are loads of lads similar to me who just need the chance."

He added: "I'm also delighted for Tom Harney to get his chance as it keeps the whole team together and there is a great atmosphere and vibe in the yard at the moment."

Welcome tonic for Murphy

Joe Murphy lost a stable stalwart on Monday evening with the death of Sionnach Eile, so the gutsy front-running success of Grey Leader was a welcome tonic in the mile handicap.

Murphy said: "I'm delighted with that as it was a hard blow to take when losing the horse on Monday night. He was unlucky at Leopardstown the last day and I thought the handicapper was a bit harsh but again I was proved wrong."

Murphy had high praise for winning jockey Gary Carroll who completed a double on Raknab.

He said: "Gary has been with us 17 years. We have a great relationship which is all about trust and while some days are good and some bad, you stick with it and he is a lovely person into the bargain."

Read this next:

Demolition job from Nurburgring as he storms seven lengths clear in Galway Hurdle romp

'I feel completely hard done by' - trainer fumes at IHRB as Galway Hurdle favourite is withdrawn after positive sample emerges

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.