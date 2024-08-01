'I think she'll absolutely destroy these' - David Jennings' nap has won each of the last two days but who does he fancy this time?

What's the big story?

A sizzling showdown in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35) . Emily Upjohn v Opera Singer; proven quality v potential; experience v youth; the Gosdens v O'Brien; Britain v Ireland.

There is also €270,000 up for grabs in the Guinness Galway Hurdle (5.05) over in Ballybrit where some fella they call Willie Mullins is trying to win the summer showpiece for a sixth time since 2016.

Paul Townend has picked Daddy Long Legs out of the Closutton eight and he has been crawling his way towards the head of the betting, but Under Control, a rare Galway runner for Nicky Henderson, remains favourite. Is she chucked in off 137? Plenty seem to think so.

So, who wins the Nassau (3.35) ?

Sorry, Aidan and sorry, Ireland. I promise to be more patriotic in future but this is one occasion where the bragging rights can go to Britain as I have a feeling Emily Upjohn will absolutely destroy these. She's been building up to a big performance and this could be it.

The Gosdens' star seemed to be back to her old self and loving life in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh and the fact she hit an in-running low of 1-20 on Betfair tells a tale in itself. There was no shame in being robbed late by Bluestocking, but you run that race ten times and I think she wins it seven or eight times.

Goodwood should play to her strengths so the stage is set for an Emily exhibition. Oh, she's 2-1, by the way. If Carlsberg did prices . . .

Emily Upjohn 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

And, what about the Galway Hurdle (5.05) ?

Fascile Mode . How the handicapper hasn't nudged him up for giving 13lb and a wide-margin beating to the 160-rated chaser Ash Tree Meadow at Punchestown remains a mystery. Tom Mullins has got away with one there.

Don't forget he beat Lecky Watson, King Of Kingsfield and Caldwell Potter in a Leopardstown bumper once upon a time. He's got a touch of class and he's running off 133. Jesse Evans looks big at 16-1 as well.

Fascile Mode 17:05 Galway View Racecard Jky: Jack Foley Tnr: Thomas Mullins

What's the bet of the day?

Emily Upjohn.

Emily Upjohn 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

What's the lay of the day?

Opera Singer.

Anything else at Goodwood?

Palace Green got about as much luck as Jimmy White did in world snooker finals at the Crucible on his latest start in the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He hit every red light up the home straight and I'm convinced he's well handicapped off 90 in the opening Coral Kincsem Handicap (1.50 ).

I also like Dorney Lake in the 5f handicap (4.45 ) and Qirat in the concluding mile handicap (5.55 ).

Give us one piece of punting advice for Thursday?

Apart from backing Emily Upjohn at 2-1 it would be to not get sucked into the big late plunge in the Galway Hurdle, whoever that may be.

Last year Glan was hammered all the way into 4-1 (from 12) and was pulled up. The year before Adamantly Chosen went off 7-2 favourite and finished 13th, while in 2020 it was Felix Desjy who was all the rage at 4-1 and only got as far as the second. The last seven favourites have all been stuffed.

Glorious Goodwood live blog

Join James Stevens from 10am on Thursday for live coverage, tips and insight on day three of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com .

