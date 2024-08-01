- More
'I think she'll absolutely destroy these' - David Jennings' nap has won each of the last two days but who does he fancy this time?
What's the big story?
A sizzling showdown in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35). Emily Upjohn v Opera Singer; proven quality v potential; experience v youth; the Gosdens v O'Brien; Britain v Ireland.
There is also €270,000 up for grabs in the Guinness Galway Hurdle (5.05) over in Ballybrit where some fella they call Willie Mullins is trying to win the summer showpiece for a sixth time since 2016.
Paul Townend has picked Daddy Long Legs out of the Closutton eight and he has been crawling his way towards the head of the betting, but Under Control, a rare Galway runner for Nicky Henderson, remains favourite. Is she chucked in off 137? Plenty seem to think so.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
So, who wins the Nassau (3.35)?
Sorry, Aidan and sorry, Ireland. I promise to be more patriotic in future but this is one occasion where the bragging rights can go to Britain as I have a feeling Emily Upjohn will absolutely destroy these. She's been building up to a big performance and this could be it.
The Gosdens' star seemed to be back to her old self and loving life in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh and the fact she hit an in-running low of 1-20 on Betfair tells a tale in itself. There was no shame in being robbed late by Bluestocking, but you run that race ten times and I think she wins it seven or eight times.
Goodwood should play to her strengths so the stage is set for an Emily exhibition. Oh, she's 2-1, by the way. If Carlsberg did prices . . .
And, what about the Galway Hurdle (5.05)?
Fascile Mode. How the handicapper hasn't nudged him up for giving 13lb and a wide-margin beating to the 160-rated chaser Ash Tree Meadow at Punchestown remains a mystery. Tom Mullins has got away with one there.
Don't forget he beat Lecky Watson, King Of Kingsfield and Caldwell Potter in a Leopardstown bumper once upon a time. He's got a touch of class and he's running off 133. Jesse Evans looks big at 16-1 as well.
What's the bet of the day?
Emily Upjohn.
What's the lay of the day?
Opera Singer.
Anything else at Goodwood?
Palace Green got about as much luck as Jimmy White did in world snooker finals at the Crucible on his latest start in the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot.
He hit every red light up the home straight and I'm convinced he's well handicapped off 90 in the opening Coral Kincsem Handicap (1.50).
I also like Dorney Lake in the 5f handicap (4.45) and Qirat in the concluding mile handicap (5.55).
Give us one piece of punting advice for Thursday?
Apart from backing Emily Upjohn at 2-1 it would be to not get sucked into the big late plunge in the Galway Hurdle, whoever that may be.
Last year Glan was hammered all the way into 4-1 (from 12) and was pulled up. The year before Adamantly Chosen went off 7-2 favourite and finished 13th, while in 2020 it was Felix Desjy who was all the rage at 4-1 and only got as far as the second. The last seven favourites have all been stuffed.
Glorious Goodwood live blog
- Join James Stevens from 10am on Thursday for live coverage, tips and insight on day three of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com.
Get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets when you place a £10 bet.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button
- Sign up for a new account, and create your username and password
- Place a minimum of £10 as your first bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater
- Your free bets will be credited as four £10 free horse racing bet tokens
Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+
- New customers only
- First single and each-way bet only
- Odds of 1/1 or greater
- 4 x £10 bet tokens
- Free bet stakes not included in returns
- Free bets for horse racing only
- Free bets are non-withdrawable
- Free bets expire after 30 days
- Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply
Read these next:
Harry Wilson followed up three winners on Tuesday with a 7-2 success on day two - get his Glorious Goodwood day three tips
Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Harry Wilson followed up three winners on Tuesday with a 7-2 success on day two - get his Glorious Goodwood day three tips
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day three
- Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
- Get the best Glorious Goodwood betting offers: bag up to £545 for day three
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Harry Wilson followed up three winners on Tuesday with a 7-2 success on day two - get his Glorious Goodwood day three tips
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Thursday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day three
- Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 3 racing tips: Thursday's play of the day
- Get the best Glorious Goodwood betting offers: bag up to £545 for day three
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10