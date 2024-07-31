Under Control? Nicky Henderson and JP McManus take on the Willie Mullins battalion with the favourite for the Galway Hurdle

It's a couple of years since Nicky Henderson saddled a winner in Ireland. He has never enjoyed success around Ballybrit's unique undulations, but the market has settled on the Lambourn legend holding the key to a fascinating Guinness Galway Hurdle with his JP McManus-owned mare, Under Control.

Just three British-based horses have won the prestigious event, the country's most valuable hurdle race with a pot of €270,000, and none since Overturn obliged for Don McCain and Graham Lee in 2010.

The last cross-channel raider to snare a place was Neil Mulholland's 2021 runner-up Milkwood, but it has been a decent week for the British delegation in Galway with a pair of wins bagged already.