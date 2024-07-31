- More
Under Control? Nicky Henderson and JP McManus take on the Willie Mullins battalion with the favourite for the Galway Hurdle
It's a couple of years since Nicky Henderson saddled a winner in Ireland. He has never enjoyed success around Ballybrit's unique undulations, but the market has settled on the Lambourn legend holding the key to a fascinating Guinness Galway Hurdle with his JP McManus-owned mare, Under Control.
Just three British-based horses have won the prestigious event, the country's most valuable hurdle race with a pot of €270,000, and none since Overturn obliged for Don McCain and Graham Lee in 2010.
The last cross-channel raider to snare a place was Neil Mulholland's 2021 runner-up Milkwood, but it has been a decent week for the British delegation in Galway with a pair of wins bagged already.
- Watch: Glorious Goodwood day three preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- 3.55 Galway: 'She seems in very good form' - has One Look still got the swagger she showed as a juvenile?
- 5.05 Galway: 'It's been the plan for a long time' - who has been targeted at this year's Galway Hurdle?
- Is this the day Kieran Shoemark's luck finally turns as Emily Upjohn takes on the youngsters in mouthwatering Nassau?
- Emily Upjohn is better than any recent Nassau winner - but a strong group of three-year-olds won't make it easy
