Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 LeicesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Under Control? Nicky Henderson and JP McManus take on the Willie Mullins battalion with the favourite for the Galway Hurdle

Nicky Henderson at Kempton on Monday
Nicky Henderson will vie for his first Ballybrit win with Guinness Galway Hurdle favourite Under ControlCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It's a couple of years since Nicky Henderson saddled a winner in Ireland. He has never enjoyed success around Ballybrit's unique undulations, but the market has settled on the Lambourn legend holding the key to a fascinating Guinness Galway Hurdle with his JP McManus-owned mare, Under Control.

Just three British-based horses have won the prestigious event, the country's most valuable hurdle race with a pot of €270,000, and none since Overturn obliged for Don McCain and Graham Lee in 2010.

The last cross-channel raider to snare a place was Neil Mulholland's 2021 runner-up Milkwood, but it has been a decent week for the British delegation in Galway with a pair of wins bagged already.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Ireland editor

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers