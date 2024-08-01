Well-backed Galway Hurdle favourite Petrol Head withdrawn by IHRB after positive sample emerges

Petrol Head , who had been heavily backed from overnight prices of as big as 16-1 into clear favourite for the Guinness Galway Hurdle at as low as 5-1, has been dramatically withdrawn after it emerged he tested positive for a prohibited substance when winning at Bellewstown last month.

Trained by Katy Brown but previously owned and trained by Ronan McNally, who is serving a 12-year ban for integrity breaches with the final four years suspended on appeal, Petrol Head earned a guaranteed slot in the field for Thursday's €270,000 showpiece when he won the Bellewstown race and was allocated at least 10st in the handicap for the Galway Hurdle. He had won three of his last four, including two this summer.

He had been one of the horses central to the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's case against County Armagh native McNally, who was found to own the horse when it was running for David Dunne despite not being correctly registered as such. Petrol Head currently runs for Brown in the ownership of Orchard Garden Syndicate.

McNally's appeal was largely dismissed against the original findings, which were wide-ranging and included using the racecourse as a training ground by running horses insufficiently schooled in order to obtain handicap marks not reflective of their ability.

The original referral established that McNally had intentionally concealed his ownership of horses in Dunne's training yard and orchestrated a "manipulation of their official handicap ratings". All Class and Full Noise landed notable gambles under Dunne's name but both were found to be owned by McNally and subsequently ran in his name. As well as his lengthy warning off, he was charged with €50,000 in costs and ordered to return over €13,000 in prize-money.

Ronan McNally: former owner and trainer of Petrol Head Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

On Thursday, following sustained market support throughout the morning, it emerged that a screening sample following Petrol Head's Bellewstown win has thrown up a positive test. At this stage, it is unknown what the substance is, while connections will have the opportunity to get the B sample tested.

An IHRB statement said: "Following notification from LGC Laboratories of a screening finding in a post-race sample taken from Petrol Head at Bellewstown on July 6, 2024, the IHRB immediately commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the screening finding.

"At 11am on Thursday, August 1, the IHRB received confirmation from LGC Laboratories of the presence of a prohibited substance in the sample taken at Bellewstown. As a result of this confirmation of a prohibited substance and following the IHRB investigation into the matter, the directors of the IHRB have withdrawn Petrol Head from the Galway Hurdle under the provisions of rule 21 of the rules of the racing. The IHRB will not be commenting any further on the matter until the disciplinary process is complete."

David Dunne: received a two-year suspension from training for his role in the Ronan McNally case Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

In March, Dunne was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the assault and false imprisonment of a former stable hand in 2021. The father of three pleaded guilty to the offences, which were committed at his yard when the victim was aged 18. The court heard the teenager was called to the yard that day by text and, as he was having lunch in the canteen, the defendant came, closed the door and kicked and punched him while blaming him for the disappearance of some veterinary medicine and money.

Dunne had received a two-year suspension from training for his role in the McNally case. He was fined €5,000, and also had to pay a further €2,000 in costs after losing his appeal against the sanction.

He was sanctioned under the rules that cover bringing racing into disrepute, with his punishment including being ordered to repay prize-money totalling €27,000 after he was found guilty of conspiring with McNally to conceal his colleague's ownership of All Class, Full Noise and Petrol Head, who were all in his care at the time. Dunne's training licence was revoked for two years, but with the final 18 months suspended for two years.

Nicky Henderson's JP McManus-owned Under Control has now resumed her position at the head of the Galway Hurdle betting at odds of around 5-1, with Henry de Bromhead's Gorgeous Tom also well supported into 11-2 (from 10-1).

