'I think she'll take a bit of beating here' - who is very keen on their chances in mares' event?

Peter Fahey, who is triple-handed, has been the man to follow in this valuable mares' handicap hurdle. He is chasing a hat-trick having won it for the last two years with Outback Flyer in 2022 and A Law Of Her Own last year.

A Law Of Her Own is back to defend her title after a fruitless stint with Dan Skelton in Warwickshire, but neither Miss Fourie nor Gone For Tea , his other two runners, is out of it on recent Sligo form.

Enfranchise is a classy dual-purpose mare who has been called back to work quickly having contested the big amateur handicap on the Flat here on Monday evening. She was beaten only seven lengths in fifth off a mark of 97, so a hurdles mark of 123 catches the eye if she's over those exertions. Her form at the track now reads 5125.

The tearaway Minx Tiara is dangerous when let loose on the lead, as she showed when winning at Killarney and Listowel earlier in the summer. She was outclassed in a Grade 3 at Tipperary last time, though, and could set this up for something coming late.

Gordon Elliott is represented by Glan , who was favourite for last year's Galway Hurdle, and Royal Eagle , who was third in this race last year off a mark of 116. She's 15lb higher now.

It would be foolish not to mention She's A Fine Wine , who arrives after victory at Ballinrobe and doesn't look fully exposed yet. She could have more to offer.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Glan and Royal Eagle

We fancied Glan to run a big race in the Galway Hurdle last year, but it just didn't happen for her. She's a smart filly on her day and the better the ground, the better her chance. Royal Eagle ran well in this race last year when third and she's been running well enough on the Flat, so hopefully she'll go close. She's got a decent each-way chance.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Enfranchise

She came out of the race on Monday night 100 per cent and I'd like to think she'll take a bit of beating here. She's a classy mare who loves the track and she might just have needed the run the other night.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of She's A Fine Wine

She won well at Ballinrobe and I was delighted with her there. She's gone up 6lb for that, but hopefully she can still give a good account of herself.

Peter Fahey, trainer of A Law Of Her Own, Gone For Tea and Miss Fourie

A Law Of Her Own won the race last year, but hasn't been back with us long. We've freshened her up and she seems in lovely form. Miss Fourie was a bit unlucky at Sligo as she hung off the bend and hopefully she can an each-way squeak. Gone For Tea won that race and Sam [Ewing] has stuck with her, so hopefully she's on the premises too.

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.