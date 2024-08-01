'This has been the plan for quite a while' - which trainer has had their eyes on the big Friday prize at Galway?

Punters didn't take Sirius too seriously going into Monday evening's big amateur handicap, but they won't be making that mistake again after she swept from last to first under David Dunsdon, who did an uncanny impression of Jamie Spencer.

Shane Foley takes over for this and it's no surprise to see her priced up as the early favourite under a 7lb penalty.

Monday was only her second start for Willie Mullins and her first was subdued to say the least as she trailed in 15th of 17 runners in a 2m Curragh handicap, meaning she was allowed to go off at 50-1.

She has won over this shorter trip in France, but the way she finished on Monday makes you wonder whether she might find it too sharp a test. For that reason she is overlooked.

Mullins has won this valuable prize four times in the last decade, but not since Mr Adjudicator in 2019. He is double-handed here and perhaps Bialystok is his best chance.

The 140-rated hurdler was narrowly denied in the Scottish Champion Hurdle and he has one solid piece of course form too having only been beaten just over five lengths in last year's Galway Hurdle. Champion jockey Colin Keane has been booked and he has yet to win the Friday feature at Galway.

Last year's winner Brazil is back for more. He is 4lb higher than when thwarting a massive plunge on Teed Up and has not shown much in three starts over jumps this season. This race has probably been in Padraig Roche's mind for quite some time, though, and he is a terrific target trainer.

Last year's third Chally Chute is 4lb better off for a narrow defeat and he might be able to reverse that form with Brazil.

Derry Lad should not be dismissed lightly. He has caught the eye on his last two starts and with any sort of luck in running he would surely have won a 1m2f handicap on Derby weekend at Epsom. He flew home the time before at Naas too so this longer trip looks sure to be right up his street. Indeed his most recent success, at Pontefract last year, was over this trip too.

Don't let high draws put you off as Brazil came out of stall 17 last year and Princess Zoe from 14 in 2020.

Sirius: bids for quick follow-up following Monday's victory Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say

Michael Halford, joint-trainer of Chally Chute

This has been the plan for quite a while and he has a run under his belt at Roscommon. He ran a cracker last year and hopefully he can run another big one. He seems to be in the best of form at home.

Rachael Blackmore, rider of Gentleman Joe

I’m looking forward to riding him. He ran very well at Royal Ascot last time and kept on well there all the way to the line. That was just his sixth run on the Flat. This is another really competitive race, but he is in great form and, if he can put up the level of performance that he put up at Ascot, I think he'll be bang there.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Reina Del Mar

She's in good form and we think this course and distance will suit her.

Padraig Roche, trainer of Brazil

Hopefully he turns up in the same sort of form as last year. He's a classy horse on his day and he seems to be in good form.

Joe Murphy, trainer of Mr Lincoln

He's a big horse so we're not entirely sure whether he'll handle the track, but he seems in good from and ran well at Ballinrobe the other day.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Going Remote

He seems to be in great form and has been very progressive all season. Hopefully he can continue that, although it looks very competitive.

