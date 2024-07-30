- More
It's a smashing Plate this year and JP McManus has rolled out the heavy machinery for the occasion
A big steeplechase in the height of summer is a bit like putting pineapple on a pizza. It shouldn't work, and God only knows how it got there in the first place, but somehow it does.
The Tote Galway Plate (7.10) has long been one of the most coveted prizes on the calendar and has an illustrious recent roll of honour that includes hot-shot celeb Hewick, who has found even more fame on ITV's new documentary, Champions: Full Gallop.
It's a smashing Plate this year – a cracking concoction of seasoned pros like Easy Game, unexposed handicappers like Mister Policeman and even a fancied British-based representative to sprinkle some spice into the dish.
