'It was very unsatisfactory and not what I wanted' - starter reflects on bizarre beginning to Galway Hurdle

The start proved far more dramatic than the finish of the Guinness Galway Hurdle as Nurburgring claimed pole position under JJ Slevin and coasted home seven lengths clear of Ndaawi, as youth once again beat experience in the summer showpiece in front of a crowd of 25,250 (down 634 on last year).

Zarak The Brave became the first four-year-old in 23 years to win the Galway Hurdle last year and this time the first two home were the same age, more whippersnappers ahead of their marks.

In the end it was as emphatic as any recent Galway Hurdle success. Nurburgring , nibbled all the way into 13-2, kicked before the second-last, and it was basically over once he did. The further he went the better he looked.