Demolition job from Nurburgring as he storms seven lengths clear in Galway Hurdle romp

Nurburgring proved vastly superior to his rivals in the Galway Hurdle when he cruised home to provide Joseph O'Brien with his second success in the feature handicap contest.

The four-year-old, who was third at Grade 1 level at the Punchestown festival in May, stormed clear under JJ Slevin to land the €270,000 handicap by seven lengths in his first success since winning a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle in December.

A standing start left several runners, including the Willie Mullins-trained 5-1 favourite Daddy Long Legs, on the back foot but Slevin managed to get his runner prominent, settling in behind leaders Anotherway and Williamstowndancer.

Nurburgring took up the running heading into the second last and was not for catching, with Ndaawi, My Mate Mozzie and Winter Fog filling out the first four places.

The field was reduced to 19 runners on Thursday morning when the well-backed Petrol Head was withdrawn after it emerged he tested positive for a prohibited substance at Bellewstown last month.

"The start was messy but I got where I wanted to be, that was the main thing – the horse has really helped me," Slevin told RacingTV.

"They hadn't gone that fast and I had to move out at the top of the hill and hold him going into the dip. He then flew along and won very well, it won't be done like that too often."

JJ Slevin with the Galway Hurdle trophy Credit: Patrick McCann

It was a fourth career success for Nurburgring, who became the second four-year-old to win this century following the triumph of Zarak The Brave last year.

"He was a little behind the best of the juveniles, so I didn't know what to expect, but he had a similar profile to Zarak The Brave and a good run at Leopardstown last time," Slevin added.

"These are they races you grow up looking at as a young lad, so the win is massive. I've had a quiet enough summer until now, so hopefully we get a bit more momentum after that."

O'Brien, who also scored with Tigris River in 2017, said: "He really got a good start and JJ gave him the most fantastic ride.

"He was in the perfect position the whole way and made a great move at the top of the hill. He quickened up very impressively and it's very special to win the Galway Hurdle."

The Nicky Henderson-trained Under Control, the sole British representative in the field, finished sixth under Nico de Boinville, while Daddy Long Legs trailed home in last.

'I feel completely hard done by' - trainer fumes at IHRB as Galway Hurdle favourite is withdrawn after positive sample emerges

