Previews
premium

Revelry starts to win out over racing as Galway moves into the weekend set

Anyone who thinks the seven days of Galway are on an equal footing of merriment and abandon maybe hasn't ever lived through the weekend fare. It's certainly not for the faint-hearted.

The Monday to Thursday count as positively civilised in comparison to the younger set that tend to roll in on the Friday and hunker down for a long weekend that will stretch on into Monday's bank holiday. From here on in, the revelry starts to shade the battle with the racing, which is still intriguing and deeply competitive but the real marquee stuff is behind us.

Willie Mullins hasn't farmed Ballybrit this week as he often does but his fingerprints are all over the featured €110,000 Guinness Handicap once more. Sirius, who stormed to that 50-1 triumph in Monday's night's qualified riders' showpiece, will look to add her name to the long list of horses who have won more than once across the seven-day gala.

Ireland editor

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

